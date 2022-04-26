Schließen

HSP60 reduction protects against diet-induced obesity by modulating energy metabolism in adipose tissue

  Objective Insulin regulates mitochondrial function, thereby propagating an efficient metabolism. Conversely, diabetes and insulin resistance are linked to mitochondrial dysfunction with a decreased expression of the mitochondrial chaperone HSP60. The aim of this investigation was to determine the effect of a reduced HSP60 expression on the development of obesity and insulin resistance. Methods Control and heterozygous whole-body HSP60 knockout (Hsp60+/−) mice were fed a high-fat diet (HFD, 60% calories from fat) for 16 weeks and subjected to extensive metabolic phenotyping. To understand the effect of HSP60 on white adipose tissue, microarray analysis of gonadal WAT was performed, ex vivo experiments were performed, and a lentiviral knockdown of HSP60 in 3T3-L1 cells was conducted to gain detailed insights into the effect of reduced HSP60 levels on adipocyte homeostasis. Results Male Hsp60+/− mice exhibited lower body weight with lower fat mass. These mice exhibited improved insulin sensitivity compared to control, as assessed by Matsuda Index and HOMA-IR. Accordingly, insulin levels were significantly reduced in Hsp60+/− mice in a glucose tolerance test. However, Hsp60+/− mice exhibited an altered adipose tissue metabolism with elevated insulin-independent glucose uptake, adipocyte hyperplasia in the presence of mitochondrial dysfunction, altered autophagy, and local insulin resistance. Conclusions We discovered that the reduction of HSP60 in mice predominantly affects adipose tissue homeostasis, leading to beneficial alterations in body weight, body composition, and adipocyte morphology, albeit exhibiting local insulin resistance.

  • pmnr12345.pdfeng
    (2924KB)

    SHA-512:70b0d58e6158e003e473eb18aa7eab52a1525a725434cb452f130631fe629ab8b80563c988ed0b097cc0c152b142485c33f427cf87063a4b4da5c8b9bef70e56

Metadaten
Author details:Robert HauffeORCiDGND, Michaela RathORCiDGND, Mareike SchellORCiD, Katrin Ritter, Kai KappertORCiD, Stefanie Deubel, Christiane OttORCiDGND, Markus JähnertORCiD, Wenke JonasORCiDGND, Annette SchürmannORCiD, André KleinriddersORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-548002
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54800
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1235)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/14
Completion year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/04/26
Tag:Adipose tissue; Glucose homeostasis; Insulin resistance; Mitochondria; Obesity; Stress response
Article number:101276
Number of pages:14
First page:1
Last Page:14
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

