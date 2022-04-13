Schließen

Agency cues and 11-month-olds’ and adults’ anticipation of action goals

  • For the processing of goal-directed actions, some accounts emphasize the importance of experience with the action or the agent. Other accounts stress the importance of agency cues. We investigated the impact of agency cues on 11-month-olds’ and adults’ goal anticipation for a grasping-action performed by a mechanical claw. With an eyetracker, we measured anticipations in two conditions, where the claw was displayed either with or without agency cues. In two experiments, 11-month-olds were predictive when agency cues were present, but reactive when no agency cues were presented. Adults were predictive in both conditions. Furthermore, 11-month-olds rapidly learned to predict the goal in the agency condition, but not in the mechanical condition. Adults’ predictions did not change across trials in the agency condition, but decelerated in the mechanical condition. Thus, agency cues and own action experience are important for infants’ and adults’ online processing of goal-directed actions by non-human agents.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maurits AdamORCiDGND, Ivanina Reitenbach, Birgit ElsnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cogdev.2017.02.008
ISSN:0885-2014
ISSN:1879-226X
Title of parent work (English):Cognitive Development
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/24
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/13
Tag:Action processing; Agency; Anticipatory gaze shifts; Eyetracking; Infants
Volume:43
Number of pages:12
First page:37
Last Page:48
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.