A nonstandard Cauchy problem for the heat equation

  • We consider the Cauchy problem for the heat equation in a cylinder C (T) = X x (0, T) over a domain X in R (n) , with data on a strip lying on the lateral surface. The strip is of the form S x (0, T), where S is an open subset of the boundary of X. The problem is ill-posed. Under natural restrictions on the configuration of S, we derive an explicit formula for solutions of this problem.

Additional Services

Metadaten
Author details:K. O. Makhmudov, O. I. Makhmudov, Nikolai Nikolaevich TarkhanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1134/S0001434617070264
ISSN:0001-4346
ISSN:1573-8876
Title of parent work (English):Mathematical Notes
Publisher:Pleiades Publ.
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/26
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/13
Volume:102
Number of pages:11
First page:250
Last Page:260
Funding institution:Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

