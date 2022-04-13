A nonstandard Cauchy problem for the heat equation
- We consider the Cauchy problem for the heat equation in a cylinder C (T) = X x (0, T) over a domain X in R (n) , with data on a strip lying on the lateral surface. The strip is of the form S x (0, T), where S is an open subset of the boundary of X. The problem is ill-posed. Under natural restrictions on the configuration of S, we derive an explicit formula for solutions of this problem.
|Author details:
|K. O. Makhmudov, O. I. Makhmudov, Nikolai Nikolaevich TarkhanovORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1134/S0001434617070264
|ISSN:
|0001-4346
|ISSN:
|1573-8876
|Title of parent work (English):
|Mathematical Notes
|Publisher:
|Pleiades Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/10/26
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/04/13
|Volume:
|102
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|250
|Last Page:
|260
|Funding institution:
|Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access