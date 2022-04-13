Two attributes of number meaning
Many studies demonstrated interactions between number processing and either spatial codes (effects of spatial-numerical associations) or visual size-related codes (size-congruity effect). However, the interrelatedness of these two number couplings is still unclear. The present study examines the simultaneous occurrence of space- and size-numerical congruency effects and their interactions both within and across trials, in a magnitude judgment task physically small or large digits were presented left or right from screen center. The reaction times analysis revealed that space- and size-congruency effects coexisted in parallel and combined additively. Moreover, a selective sequential modulation of the two congruency effects was found. The size-congruency effect was reduced after size incongruent trials. The space-congruency effect, however, was only affected by the previous space congruency. The observed independence of spatial-numerical and within magnitude associations is interpreted as evidence that the two couplings reflect Different attributes of numerical meaning possibly related to orginality and cardinality.
|Michael Wiemers, Harold Bekkering, Oliver LindemannORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1027/1618-3169/a000366
|1618-3169
|2190-5142
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28922994
|Experimental Psychology
|numerical associations with visual space and size exist in parallel
|Hogrefe
|Göttingen
|Article
|English
|2017/09/18
|2017
|2022/04/13
|Gratton effect; number processing; shared magnitude representation; size-congruity effect; spatial-numerical associations
|64
|4
|9
|253
|261
|Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [411-10-908]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access