Two attributes of number meaning

  • Many studies demonstrated interactions between number processing and either spatial codes (effects of spatial-numerical associations) or visual size-related codes (size-congruity effect). However, the interrelatedness of these two number couplings is still unclear. The present study examines the simultaneous occurrence of space- and size-numerical congruency effects and their interactions both within and across trials, in a magnitude judgment task physically small or large digits were presented left or right from screen center. The reaction times analysis revealed that space- and size-congruency effects coexisted in parallel and combined additively. Moreover, a selective sequential modulation of the two congruency effects was found. The size-congruency effect was reduced after size incongruent trials. The space-congruency effect, however, was only affected by the previous space congruency. The observed independence of spatial-numerical and within magnitude associations is interpreted as evidence that the two couplings reflectMany studies demonstrated interactions between number processing and either spatial codes (effects of spatial-numerical associations) or visual size-related codes (size-congruity effect). However, the interrelatedness of these two number couplings is still unclear. The present study examines the simultaneous occurrence of space- and size-numerical congruency effects and their interactions both within and across trials, in a magnitude judgment task physically small or large digits were presented left or right from screen center. The reaction times analysis revealed that space- and size-congruency effects coexisted in parallel and combined additively. Moreover, a selective sequential modulation of the two congruency effects was found. The size-congruency effect was reduced after size incongruent trials. The space-congruency effect, however, was only affected by the previous space congruency. The observed independence of spatial-numerical and within magnitude associations is interpreted as evidence that the two couplings reflect Different attributes of numerical meaning possibly related to orginality and cardinality.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Michael Wiemers, Harold Bekkering, Oliver LindemannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1027/1618-3169/a000366
ISSN:1618-3169
ISSN:2190-5142
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28922994
Title of parent work (English):Experimental Psychology
Subtitle (English):numerical associations with visual space and size exist in parallel
Publisher:Hogrefe
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/18
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/13
Tag:Gratton effect; number processing; shared magnitude representation; size-congruity effect; spatial-numerical associations
Volume:64
Issue:4
Number of pages:9
First page:253
Last Page:261
Funding institution:Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [411-10-908]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

