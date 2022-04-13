Schließen

Students improve in reading comprehension by learning how to teach reading strategies

  In this intervention study, we investigated how we could teach university students who were majoring in education to teach reading strategies. The goal of the study was to analyze whether and to what extent students would benefit from the intervention with respect to their own learning. Did their own reading skills improve after they attended the intervention? The sample consisted of n = 61 students who were assigned to one of two conditions: (a) an adaption of reciprocal teaching; and (b) a control group that was not taught how to teach reading strategies. The evidence-based teaching method used in the intervention condition consisted of three elements: modeling, scaffolding, and repeated practice. Training success was assessed in a pre-posttest control group design with standardized reading comprehension and reading speed tests. To compare the development of the students in the two conditions, repeated measures ANOVAs were used. At posttest, intervention students outperformed control students in reading comprehension as well as in reading speed.

Metadaten
Author details:Helvi KochORCiDGND, Nadine SpörerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1475725717700525
ISSN:1475-7257
ISSN:2057-3022
Title of parent work (English):Psychology Learning and Teaching
Subtitle (English):an evidence-based approach for teacher education
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/29
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/13
Tag:Reading strategies; reciprocal teaching; teacher education
Volume:16
Number of pages:15
First page:197
Last Page:211
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Grundschulpädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

