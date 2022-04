Non-Langevin Recombination in Fullerene and Non-Fullerene Acceptor Solar Cells

Organic solar cells (OSCs), in recent years, have shown high efficiencies through the development of novel non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs). Fullerene derivatives have been the centerpiece of the accepting materials used throughout organic photovoltaic (OPV) research. However, since 2015 novel NFAs have been a game-changer and have overtaken fullerenes. However, the current understanding of the properties of NFAs for OPV is still relatively limited and critical mechanisms defining the performance of OPVs are still topics of debate. In this thesis, attention is paid to understanding reduced-Langevin recombination with respect to the device physics properties of fullerene and non-fullerene systems. The work is comprised of four closely linked studies. The first is a detailed exploration of the fill factor (FF) expressed in terms of transport and recombination properties in a comparison of fullerene and non-fullerene acceptors. We investigated the key reason behind the reduced FF in the NFA (ITIC-based) devices which is faster

Organic solar cells (OSCs), in recent years, have shown high efficiencies through the development of novel non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs). Fullerene derivatives have been the centerpiece of the accepting materials used throughout organic photovoltaic (OPV) research. However, since 2015 novel NFAs have been a game-changer and have overtaken fullerenes. However, the current understanding of the properties of NFAs for OPV is still relatively limited and critical mechanisms defining the performance of OPVs are still topics of debate. In this thesis, attention is paid to understanding reduced-Langevin recombination with respect to the device physics properties of fullerene and non-fullerene systems. The work is comprised of four closely linked studies. The first is a detailed exploration of the fill factor (FF) expressed in terms of transport and recombination properties in a comparison of fullerene and non-fullerene acceptors. We investigated the key reason behind the reduced FF in the NFA (ITIC-based) devices which is faster non-geminate recombination relative to the fullerene (PCBM[70]-based) devices. This is then followed by a consideration of a newly synthesized NFA Y-series derivative which exhibits the highest power conversion efficiency for OSC at the time. Such that in the second study, we illustrated the role of disorder on the non-geminate recombination and charge extraction of thick NFA (Y6-based) devices. As a result, we enhanced the FF of thick PM6:Y6 by reducing the disorder which leads to suppressing the non-geminate recombination toward non-Langevin system. In the third work, we revealed the reason behind thickness independence of the short circuit current of PM6:Y6 devices, caused by the extraordinarily long diffusion length of Y6. The fourth study entails a broad comparison of a selection of fullerene and non-fullerene blends with respect to charge generation efficiency and recombination to unveil the importance of efficient charge generation for achieving reduced recombination. I employed transient measurements such as Time Delayed Collection Field (TDCF), Resistance dependent Photovoltage (RPV), and steady-state techniques such as Bias Assisted Charge Extraction (BACE), Temperature-Dependent Space Charge Limited Current (T-SCLC), Capacitance-Voltage (CV), and Photo-Induce Absorption (PIA), to analyze the OSCs. The outcomes in this thesis together draw a complex picture of multiple factors that affect reduced-Langevin recombination and thereby the FF and overall performance. This provides a suitable platform for identifying important parameters when designing new blend systems. As a result, we succeeded to improve the overall performance through enhancing the FF of thick NFA device by adjustment of the amount of the solvent additive in the active blend solution. It also highlights potentially critical gaps in the current experimental understanding of fundamental charge interaction and recombination dynamics.

