Schließen

Quantum chemical approach to atomic manipulation of chlorobenzene on the Si(111)-7 x 7 surface

  • We present a cluster model to describe the localization of hot charge carriers on the Si(111)-7 x 7 surface, which leads to (nonlocal) desorption of chlorobenzene molecules in scanning tunneling microscope (STM) manipulation experiments. The localized charge carriers are modeled by a small cluster. By means of quantum chemical calculations, this cluster model explains many experimental findings from STM manipulation. We show that the negative charge is mainly localized in the surface, while the positive one also resides on the molecule. Both resonances boost desorption: In the negative resonance the adatom is elevated; in the positive one the chemisorption bond between the silicon surface adatom and chlorobenzene is broken. We find normal modes promoting desorption matching experimental low-temperature activation energies for electron-and hole-induced desorption.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Manuel Martin UtechtORCiDGND, Richard E. Palmer, Tillmann KlamrothORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevMaterials.1.026001
ISSN:2475-9953
Title of parent work (English):Physical review materials
Subtitle (English):Resonance localization, vibrational activation, and surface dynamics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/12
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/13
Volume:1
Issue:2
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [KL-1387/3-1]; EPSRC
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.