Semimechanistic Bone Marrow Exhaustion Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Model for Chemotherapy-Induced Cumulative Neutropenia

  • Paclitaxel is a commonly used cytotoxic anticancer drug with potentially life-threatening toxicity at therapeutic doses and high interindividual pharmacokinetic variability. Thus, drug and effect monitoring is indicated to control dose-limiting neutropenia. Joerger et al. (2016) developed a dose individualization algorithm based on a pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic (PD) model describing paclitaxel and neutrophil concentrations. Furthermore, the algorithm was prospectively compared in a clinical trial against standard dosing (Central European Society for Anticancer Drug Research Study of Paclitaxel Therapeutic Drug Monitoring; 365 patients, 720 cycles) but did not substantially improve neutropenia. This might be caused by misspecifications in the PK/PD model underlying the algorithm, especially without consideration of the observed cumulative pattern of neutropenia or the platinum-based combination therapy, both impacting neutropenia. This work aimed to externally evaluate the original PK/PD model for potential misspecificationsPaclitaxel is a commonly used cytotoxic anticancer drug with potentially life-threatening toxicity at therapeutic doses and high interindividual pharmacokinetic variability. Thus, drug and effect monitoring is indicated to control dose-limiting neutropenia. Joerger et al. (2016) developed a dose individualization algorithm based on a pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic (PD) model describing paclitaxel and neutrophil concentrations. Furthermore, the algorithm was prospectively compared in a clinical trial against standard dosing (Central European Society for Anticancer Drug Research Study of Paclitaxel Therapeutic Drug Monitoring; 365 patients, 720 cycles) but did not substantially improve neutropenia. This might be caused by misspecifications in the PK/PD model underlying the algorithm, especially without consideration of the observed cumulative pattern of neutropenia or the platinum-based combination therapy, both impacting neutropenia. This work aimed to externally evaluate the original PK/PD model for potential misspecifications and to refine the PK/PD model while considering the cumulative neutropenia pattern and the combination therapy. An underprediction was observed for the PK (658 samples), the PK parameters, and these parameters were re-estimated using the original estimates as prior information. Neutrophil concentrations (3274 samples) were over-predicted by the PK/PD model, especially for later treatment cycles when the cumulative pattern aggravated neutropenia. Three different modeling approaches (two from the literature and one newly developed) were investigated. The newly developed model, which implemented the bone marrow hypothesis semiphysiologically, was superior. This model further included an additive effect for toxicity of carboplatin combination therapy. Overall, a physiologically plausible PK/PD model was developed that can be used for dose adaptation simulations and prospective studies to further improve paclitaxel/ carboplatin combination therapy.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Andrea Henrich, Markus Joerger, Stefanie Kraff, Ulrich Jaehde, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Charlotte KloftGND, Zinnia Patricia Parra-GuillenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1124/jpet.117.240309
ISSN:0022-3565
ISSN:1521-0103
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28600397
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics
Publisher:American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics
Place of publishing:Bethesda
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/18
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/12
Volume:362
Issue:2
Number of pages:12
First page:347
Last Page:358
Funding institution:AbbVie Deutschland GmbH Co. KG; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH Co. KG; Grunenthal GmbH; Merck KGaA; Sanofi; Innovative Medicines Initiative Joint Undertaking (DDMoRe: Drug Disease Modelling Resources); Diurnal Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

