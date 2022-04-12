Schließen

Quantitative determination of the sulfur-containing antioxidant ergothioneine by HPLC/ICP- QQQ-MS

  Interest in the sulfur-containing antioxidant ergothioneine calls for reliable analytical methods for its quantification. In this work, a method based on reversed-phase high performance liquid chromatography (RP-HPLC) coupled with elemental mass spectrometry detection in mass shift mode (inductively coupled plasma triple quadrupole mass spectrometry, ICP-QQQ-MS) using oxygen as the reaction gas was developed for the element-selective determination of ergothioneine in complex biological matrices. Application of an instrumental setup using a 6-port-valve and the introduction of a methanol gradient allowed the time-efficient analysis of samples containing strongly retained sulfur species besides ergothioneine without compromising ICPMS detection. In aqueous solution, limits of detection and quantification (LOD and LOQ) of the optimized method for m/z 32 -> 48 (SO+) were 0.23 mu g S per L and 0.80 mu g S per L, respectively; measurements in a complex matrix (human hepatocyte carcinoma cells, HepG2) resulted in an LOD of 0.6 mu g S per L and an LOQ of 2.3 mu g S per L. Recoveries of ergothioneine from cell pellets spiked with the analyte before cell lysis (97 +/- 3%) matched those obtained for cell culture medium spiked before syringe filtration (96 +/- 9%) demonstrating that sample preparation did not impair the quantitative determination of ergothioneine. When HepG2 cells were exposed to ergothioneine via the culture medium, they showed low absorption; approximately 3% of the added ergothioneine was found in cell lysates, while most of it (>= 85%) remained in the cell culture medium. The method is capable of separating ergothioneine from other biologically relevant sulfur-containing species and is expected to be of broad future use. Furthermore, the potential use for the simultaneous separation of selenium species, thereby extending the scope of possible applications, was demonstrated by applying it to water extracts of oyster mushrooms.

Metadaten
Author details:Nina KröpflORCiD, Talke A. Marschall, Kevin A. FrancesconiORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Doris KuehneltORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c7ja00030h
ISSN:0267-9477
ISSN:1364-5544
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/06/26
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/12
Volume:32
Number of pages:11
First page:1571
Last Page:1581
Funding institution:Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I 2262-N28]; "Deutsche Forschungsgemeinscha" (DFG) [SCHW 903/9-1]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research [01EA1408B]; Fonds der Chemischen Industrie
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland

