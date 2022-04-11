Schließen

Personality disorders in hypochondriasis

  Previous studies found high prevalence rates of personality disorders (PDs) in patients with hypochondriasis; however, assessment was often based only on questionnaires. In the current study, a sample of 68 patients with hypochondriasis was compared to 31 patients with panic disorder and to 94 healthy controls. Participants were investigated with the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV Personality Disorders questionnaire (SCID-II questionnaire) and the SCID-II interview. Based on the cut-off scores of the SCID-II questionnaire, we found a prevalence rate of 45.6% for PD in patients with hypochondriasis. In comparison to healthy controls, patients with hypochondriasis showed characteristics of paranoid, borderline, avoid ant, and-dependent PDs in the dimensional assessment significantly more often. However, no significant differences were found between the clinical samples. Based on the SCID-II interview, only 2.9% of the patients with hypochondriasis fulfilled the criteria for a PD. These results suggest that PDs are not a specific characteristic of hypochondriasis.

Metadaten
Author details:Florian WeckORCiDGND, Laura Carlotta Nagel, Samantha Richtberg, Julia M. B. Neng
ISSN:0885-579X
ISSN:1943-2763
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27749185
Title of parent work (English):Journal of personality disorders
Subtitle (English):a comparison to panic disorder and healthy controls
Publisher:Guilford Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/17
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/11
Volume:31
Number of pages:10
First page:567
Last Page:576
Funding institution:German Research Foundation [WE 4654/2]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

