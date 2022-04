Maintenance and repair of the coastal dunes of the conservation area, Hutelmoor und Heiligensee" have been ceased for renaturation purposes since the year 2000 to aid flooding of the area during high water levels of the Baltic Sea. On January 4th and 5th 2017, the Baltic Sea experienced a storm surge resulting in a water level in Warnemunde with a 10-to 20-year reoccurrence rate. Nevertheless, the event caused neither a dune failure nor a sea-sided flooding, but did result in an upstream inflow of salt and brackwater through the trench which normally drains the area into the Baltic Sea via the Warnow. Water levels and salinity concentrations rose in the south-western part of the area due to the influx via a ground sill, which normally acts as the outlet of the lowland. The effects within the lowland were less pronounced with increasing distance to the ground sill, which proved to be even more significant for the water levels than for salinities due to the retention capabilities of the area. While water levels increased extensively as

Maintenance and repair of the coastal dunes of the conservation area, Hutelmoor und Heiligensee" have been ceased for renaturation purposes since the year 2000 to aid flooding of the area during high water levels of the Baltic Sea. On January 4th and 5th 2017, the Baltic Sea experienced a storm surge resulting in a water level in Warnemunde with a 10-to 20-year reoccurrence rate. Nevertheless, the event caused neither a dune failure nor a sea-sided flooding, but did result in an upstream inflow of salt and brackwater through the trench which normally drains the area into the Baltic Sea via the Warnow. Water levels and salinity concentrations rose in the south-western part of the area due to the influx via a ground sill, which normally acts as the outlet of the lowland. The effects within the lowland were less pronounced with increasing distance to the ground sill, which proved to be even more significant for the water levels than for salinities due to the retention capabilities of the area. While water levels increased extensively as a result of the flooding, the salinity front is presumed to have spread primarily along the former draining channels. This interpretation is based on monitoring data of the water level as well as the environmental tracers electrical conductivity and water temperature.

