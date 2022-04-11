Schließen

Balance training enhances vestibular function and reduces overactive proprioceptive feedback in elderly

  • Objectives: Postural control in elderly people is impaired by degradations of sensory, motor, and higher-level adaptive mechanisms. Here, we characterize the effects of a progressive balance training programon these postural control impairments using a brain network model based on system identification techniques. Methods and Material: We analyzed postural control of 35 healthy elderly subjects and compared findings to data from 35 healthy young volunteers. Eighteen elderly subjects performed a 10 week balance training conducted twice per week. Balance training was carried out in static and dynamic movement states, on support surfaces with different elastic compliances, under different visual conditions and motor tasks. Postural control was characterized by spontaneous sway and postural reactions to pseudorandom anterior-posterior tilts of the support surface. Data were interpreted using a parameter identification procedure based on a brain network model. Conclusion: Balance training reduced overactive proprioceptive feedback andObjectives: Postural control in elderly people is impaired by degradations of sensory, motor, and higher-level adaptive mechanisms. Here, we characterize the effects of a progressive balance training programon these postural control impairments using a brain network model based on system identification techniques. Methods and Material: We analyzed postural control of 35 healthy elderly subjects and compared findings to data from 35 healthy young volunteers. Eighteen elderly subjects performed a 10 week balance training conducted twice per week. Balance training was carried out in static and dynamic movement states, on support surfaces with different elastic compliances, under different visual conditions and motor tasks. Postural control was characterized by spontaneous sway and postural reactions to pseudorandom anterior-posterior tilts of the support surface. Data were interpreted using a parameter identification procedure based on a brain network model. Conclusion: Balance training reduced overactive proprioceptive feedback and restored vestibular orientation in elderly. Based on the assumption of a linear deterioration of postural control across the life span, the training effect can be extrapolated as a juvenescence of 10 years. This study points to a considerable benefit of a continuous balance training in elderly, even without any sensorimotor deficits.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Isabella K. Wiesmeier, Daniela Dalin, Anja Wehrle, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Thomas Muehlbauer, Jörg Dietterle, Cornelius Weiller, Albert Gollhofer, Christoph Maurer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnagi.2017.00273
ISSN:1663-4365
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28848430
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in aging neuroscience
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/08/11
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/11
Tag:age; balance; proprioception; training; vestibular
Volume:9
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:European Union [610454]; German Research foundation (DFG) [ADV139]; DFG [MA 2543/3-1]; Brainlinks-Braintools Cluster of Excellence
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Exzellenzbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

