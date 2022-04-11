Schließen

Reliability of sonographic assessment of biceps femoris distal tendon strain during passive stretching

  • The purpose of this study was to determine the intra-rater, inter-examiner and inter-observer reliability of biceps femoris long head (BFlh) tendon strain using ultrasound imaging. Nineteen patients (age: 20.4 +/- 0.35 y) were tested twice with a 1-wk interval. Each session included passive stretching from three different hip positions. Tests were performed independently by two examiners while BFlh tendon displacement (mm) and strain (%) were manually extracted from ultrasound video footages by two observers. Intra-rater comparisons revealed an intra-class correlation coefficient (ICC2,1) range of 0.87 to 0.98 and a variability less than 4.74%. Interexaminer comparisons revealed an ICC2,1 range of 0.83 to 0.99 and less than 4.69% variability. Inter-observer ICCs ranged from 0.93 to 0.97 with variability less than 4.89%. Using a well-defined scanning protocol, two experienced examiners attained high levels of intra-rater agreement, with similarly excellent results for inter-rater and inter-observer reliability for BFlh tendonThe purpose of this study was to determine the intra-rater, inter-examiner and inter-observer reliability of biceps femoris long head (BFlh) tendon strain using ultrasound imaging. Nineteen patients (age: 20.4 +/- 0.35 y) were tested twice with a 1-wk interval. Each session included passive stretching from three different hip positions. Tests were performed independently by two examiners while BFlh tendon displacement (mm) and strain (%) were manually extracted from ultrasound video footages by two observers. Intra-rater comparisons revealed an intra-class correlation coefficient (ICC2,1) range of 0.87 to 0.98 and a variability less than 4.74%. Interexaminer comparisons revealed an ICC2,1 range of 0.83 to 0.99 and less than 4.69% variability. Inter-observer ICCs ranged from 0.93 to 0.97 with variability less than 4.89%. Using a well-defined scanning protocol, two experienced examiners attained high levels of intra-rater agreement, with similarly excellent results for inter-rater and inter-observer reliability for BFlh tendon displacement and strain. (E-mail: ekellis@phed-sr.auth.gr) (C) 2017 World Federation for Ultrasound in Medicine & Biology.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Eleftherios Kellis, Athanasios Ellinoudis, Konstantina IntziegianniORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ultrasmedbio.2017.04.018
ISSN:0301-5629
ISSN:1879-291X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28606648
Title of parent work (English):Ultrasound in Medicine & Biology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/06/09
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/11
Tag:Hamstring; Imaging; Muscle; Strain injury; Tendon; Ultrasound
Volume:43
Number of pages:11
First page:1769
Last Page:1779
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

