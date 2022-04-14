Synthesis and surface functionalization on plasmonic nanoparticles for optical applications

This thesis focuses on the synthesis of novel functional materials based on plasmonic nanoparticles. Three systems with targeted surface modification and functionalization have been designed and synthesized, involving modified perylenediimide doped silica-coated silver nanowires, polydopamine or TiO2 coated gold-palladium nanorods and thiolated poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG-SH)/dodecanethiol (DDT) modified silver nanospheres. Their possible applications as plasmonic resonators, chiral sensors as well as photo-catalysts have been studied. In addition, the interaction between silver nanospheres and 2,3,5,6-Tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane (F4TCNQ) molecules has also been investigated in detail. In the first part of the thesis, surface modification on Ag nanowires (NWs) with optimized silica coating through a modified Stöber method has been firstly conducted, employing sodium hydroxide (NaOH) to replace ammonia solution (NH4OH). The coated silver nanowires with a smooth silica shell have been investigated by single-particle

This thesis focuses on the synthesis of novel functional materials based on plasmonic nanoparticles. Three systems with targeted surface modification and functionalization have been designed and synthesized, involving modified perylenediimide doped silica-coated silver nanowires, polydopamine or TiO2 coated gold-palladium nanorods and thiolated poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG-SH)/dodecanethiol (DDT) modified silver nanospheres. Their possible applications as plasmonic resonators, chiral sensors as well as photo-catalysts have been studied. In addition, the interaction between silver nanospheres and 2,3,5,6-Tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane (F4TCNQ) molecules has also been investigated in detail. In the first part of the thesis, surface modification on Ag nanowires (NWs) with optimized silica coating through a modified Stöber method has been firstly conducted, employing sodium hydroxide (NaOH) to replace ammonia solution (NH4OH). The coated silver nanowires with a smooth silica shell have been investigated by single-particle dark-field scattering spectroscopy, transmission electron microscopy and electron-energy loss spectroscopy to characterize the morphologies and structural components. The silica-coated silver nanowires can be further functionalized with fluorescent molecules in the silica shell via a facile one-step coating method. The as-synthesized nanowire is further coupled with a gold nanosphere by spin-coating for the application of the sub-diffractional chiral sensor for the first time. The exciton-plasmon-photon interconversion in the system eases the signal detection in the perfectly matched 1D nanostructure and contributes to the high contrast of the subwavelength chiral sensing for the polarized light. In the second part of the thesis, dumbbell-shaped Au-Pd nanorods coated with a layer of polydopamine (PDA) or titanium dioxide (TiO2) have been constructed. The PDA- and TiO2- coated Au-Pd nanorods show a strong photothermal conversion performance under NIR illumination. Moreover, the catalytic performance of the particles has been investigated using the reduction of 4-nitrophenol (4-NP) as the model reaction. Under light irradiation, the PDA-coated Au-Pd nanorods exhibit a superior catalytic activity by increasing the reaction rate constant of 3 times. The Arrhenius-like behavior of the reaction with similar activation energies in the presence and absence of light irradiation indicates the photoheating effect to be the dominant mechanism of the reaction acceleration. Thus, we attribute the enhanced performance of the catalysis to the strong photothermal effect that is driven by the optical excitation of the gold surface plasmon as well as the synergy with the PDA layer. In the third part, the kinetic study on the adsorption of 2,3,5,6-Tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquino-dimethane (F4TCNQ) on the surface of Ag nanoparticles (Ag NPs) in chloroform has been reported in detail. Based on the results obtained from the UV-vis-NIR absorption spectroscopy, cryogenic transmission electron microscopy (cryo-TEM), scanning nano-beam electron diffraction (NBED) and electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS), a two-step interaction kinetics has been proposed for the Ag NPs and F4TCNQ molecules. It includes the first step of electron transfer from Ag NPs to F4TCNQ indicated by the ionization of F4TCNQ, and the second step of the formation of Ag-F4TCNQ complex. The whole process has been followed via UV-vis-NIR absorption spectroscopy, which reveals distinct kinetics at two stages: the instantaneous ionization and the long-term complex formation. The kinetics and the influence of the molar ratio of Ag NPs/F4TCNQ molecules on the interaction between Ag NPs and F4TCNQ molecules in the organic solution are reported herein for the first time. Furthermore, the control experiment with silica-coated Ag NPs indicates that the charge transfer at the surface between Ag NPs and F4TCNQ molecules has been prohibited by a silica layer of 18 nm.

