Investigation of the stress tolerance regulatory network integration of the NAC transcription factor JUNGBRUNNEN1 (JUB1)

The NAC transcription factor (TF) JUNGBRUNNEN1 (JUB1) is an important negative regulator of plant senescence, as well as of gibberellic acid (GA) and brassinosteroid (BR) biosynthesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. Overexpression of JUB1 promotes longevity and enhances tolerance to drought and other abiotic stresses. A similar role of JUB1 has been observed in other plant species, including tomato and banana. Our data show that JUB1 overexpressors (JUB1-OXs) accumulate higher levels of proline than WT plants under control conditions, during the onset of drought stress, and thereafter. We identified that overexpression of JUB1 induces key proline biosynthesis and suppresses key proline degradation genes. Furthermore, bZIP63, the transcription factor involved in proline metabolism, was identified as a novel downstream target of JUB1 by Yeast One-Hybrid (Y1H) analysis and Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP). However, based on Electrophoretic Mobility Shift Assay (EMSA), direct binding of JUB1 to bZIP63 could not be confirmed. Our data indicate that JUB1-OX plants exhibit reduced stomatal conductance under control conditions. However, selective overexpression of JUB1 in guard cells did not improve drought stress tolerance in Arabidopsis. Moreover, the drought-tolerant phenotype of JUB1 overexpressors does not solely depend on the transcriptional control of the DREB2A gene. Thus, our data suggest that JUB1 confers tolerance to drought stress by regulating multiple components. Until today, none of the previous studies on JUB1´s regulatory network focused on identifying protein-protein interactions. We, therefore, performed a yeast two-hybrid screen (Y2H) which identified several protein interactors of JUB1, two of which are the calcium-binding proteins CaM1 and CaM4. Both proteins interact with JUB1 in the nucleus of Arabidopsis protoplasts. Moreover, JUB1 is expressed with CaM1 and CaM4 under the same conditions. Since CaM1.1 and CaM4.1 encode proteins with identical amino acid sequences, all further experiments were performed with constructs involving the CaM4 coding sequence. Our data show that JUB1 harbors multiple CaM-binding sites, which are localized in both the N-terminal and C-terminal regions of the protein. One of the CaM-binding sites, localized in the DNA-binding domain of JUB1, was identified as a functional CaM-binding site since its mutation strongly reduced the binding of CaM4 to JUB1. Furthermore, JUB1 transactivates expression of the stress-related gene DREB2A in mesophyll cells; this effect is significantly reduced when the calcium-binding protein CaM4 is expressed as well. Overexpression of both genes in Arabidopsis results in early senescence observed through lower chlorophyll content and an enhanced expression of senescence-associated genes (SAGs) when compared with single JUB1 overexpressors. Our data also show that JUB1 and CaM4 proteins interact in senescent leaves, which have increased Ca2+ levels when compared to young leaves. Collectively, our data indicate that JUB1 activity towards its downstream targets is fine-tuned by calcium-binding proteins during leaf senescence.

