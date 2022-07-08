Schließen

A universal, uniform humanity

  • The focus in this article, through a reading of the German-Australian newspaper Der Kosmopolit, is on the legacies of entangled imperial identities in the period of the nineteenth-century German Enlightenment. Attention is drawn to members of the liberal nationalist generation of 1848 who emigrated to the Australian colonies and became involved in intellectual activities there. The idea of entanglement is applied to the philosophical orientation of the German-language newspaper that this group formed, Der Kosmopolit, which was published between 1856 and 1957. Against simplistic notions that would view cosmopolitanism as the opposite of nationalism, it is argued that individuals like Gustav Droege and Carl Muecke deployed an entangled ‘cosmo-nationalism’ in ways that both advanced German nationalism and facilitated their own engagement with and investment in Australian colonial society.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dennis MischkeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13688790.2018.1435149
ISSN:1368-8790
ISSN:1466-1888
Title of parent work (English):Postcolonial Studies
Subtitle (English):the German newspaper Der Kosmopolit and entangled nation-building in nineteenth-century Australiaentangled nation-building in nineteenth-century Australia
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/12
Publication year:2018
Release date:2022/07/08
Tag:Carl Muecke; German colonialism; German-Australian entanglements; cosmopolitanism and nationalism; nineteenth-century newspapers
Volume:21
Issue:1
Number of pages:13
First page:83
Last Page:95
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung als Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe ; 142

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.