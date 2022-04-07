Schließen

Otto Neuraths Isotype and C. K. Ogdens Basic English

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:James McElvennyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-91376-6
ISBN:978-3-319-91376-6
ISBN:978-3-319-91375-9
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Diagrammatic Representation and Inference, Diagrams 2018
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/07
Tag:Basic English; C. K. ogden; International language; Isotype; Otto neurath; Philosophy of language; Semiotics; Vienna circle
Volume:10871
Number of pages:3
First page:800
Last Page:802
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.