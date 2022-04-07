Schließen

Acquisition of prosodic focus marking by English, French, and German three-, four-, five- and six-year-olds

  Previous research on young children's knowledge of prosodic focus marking has revealed an apparent paradox, with comprehension appearing to lag behind production. Comprehension of prosodic focus is difficult to study experimentally due to its subtle and ambiguous contribution to pragmatic meaning. We designed a novel comprehension task, which revealed that three- to six-year-old children show adult-like comprehension of the prosodic marking of subject and object focus. Our findings thus support the view that production does not precede comprehension in the acquisition of focus. We tested participants speaking English, German, and French. All three languages allow prosodic subject and object focus marking, but use additional syntactic marking to varying degrees (English: dispreferred; German: possible; French preferred). French participants produced fewer subject marked responses than English participants. We found no other cross-linguistic differences. Participants interpreted prosodic focus marking similarly and in an adult-like fashion in all three languages.

Metadaten
Author details:Kriszta Szendroi, Carline Bernard, Frauke Berger, Judit GervainORCiD, Barbara HöhleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0305000917000071
ISSN:0305-0009
ISSN:1469-7602
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28462765
Title of parent work (English):Journal of child language
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/02
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/07
Volume:45
Issue:1
Number of pages:23
First page:219
Last Page:241
Funding institution:ESF EURO-XPRAG Research Network Program; DFGGerman Research Foundation EFLFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-10-LABX-0083]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

