nempe exemplis discimus

  • ‘Tradition’ and ‘example’ are key concepts of the ancient fable. The fable has not only developed a literary tradition of its own, but from the beginning, it was also used as a rhetorical device, the exemplum. A diachronic overview of the genre and especially the use of the fable as exemplum reveals that Phaedrus adapts these terms in a new and ingenious way. In a case study of fable 3.9 this paper demonstrates how the fable finds its place in the literary tradition of the motif, how Socrates is presented as a model for the poet’s persona and how an intricate network of inter- and intratextual references is established between Socrates, Aesop, Phaedrus, and his potential successors. The subtle irony of the poet is particularly evident in the gradual development of the poet’s persona into a caricature, but the message of the fable itself remains unaffected: the value of true friendship.

Metadaten
Author details:Ursula GärtnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110612516-022
ISBN:978-3-11-061251-6
ISBN:978-3-11-061011-6
ISSN:1616-0452
Title of parent work (German):Antike Erzähl- und Deutungsmuster : Zwischen Exemplarität und Transformation
Subtitle (English):tradition and example in Phaedrus (3.9)
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/19
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/07
Tag:Aesop; Plato; Poetic criticism; Socrates; epimythion; fiction and reality; friendship; human behaviour; literary tradition; memoria; mos; poet-persona; promythion; reader expectations; rhetorical exemplum
Volume:374
Number of pages:18
First page:455
Last Page:472
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

