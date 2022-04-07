Schließen

Why students travel abroad (and so many others do not)

  • Over the past few years, studying abroad and other educational international experiences have become increasingly highly regarded. Nevertheless, research shows that only a minority of students actually take part in academic mobility programs. But what is it that distinguishes those students who take up these international opportunities from those who do not? In this study we reviewed recent quantitative studies on why (primarily German) students choose to travel abroad or not. This revealed a pattern of predictive factors. These indicate the key role played by students’ personal and social background, as well as previous international travel and the course of studies they are enrolled in. The study then focuses on teaching students. Both facilitating and debilitating factors are discussed and included in a model illustrating the decision-making process these students use. Finally, we discuss the practical implications for ways in which international, studyrelated travel might be increased in the future. We suggest that higherOver the past few years, studying abroad and other educational international experiences have become increasingly highly regarded. Nevertheless, research shows that only a minority of students actually take part in academic mobility programs. But what is it that distinguishes those students who take up these international opportunities from those who do not? In this study we reviewed recent quantitative studies on why (primarily German) students choose to travel abroad or not. This revealed a pattern of predictive factors. These indicate the key role played by students’ personal and social background, as well as previous international travel and the course of studies they are enrolled in. The study then focuses on teaching students. Both facilitating and debilitating factors are discussed and included in a model illustrating the decision-making process these students use. Finally, we discuss the practical implications for ways in which international, studyrelated travel might be increased in the future. We suggest that higher education institutions analyze individual student characteristics, offering differentiated programs to better meet the needs of different groups, thus raising the likelihood of disadvantaged students participating in academic international travel.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Frederik AhlgrimmGND, Andrea WestphalORCiDGND, Sebastian Heck
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4995/HEAd18.2018.8161
ISBN:978-84-9048-690-0
Subtitle (English):Exploring predictors and decision-making processes in study-related student travel
Publisher:Universitat Politecnica de Valencia
Place of publishing:Valencia
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/07
Tag:international academic mobility; internationalization; study abroad; study-related student travel; teacher education; teaching students
Number of pages:8
First page:1135
Last Page:1142
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

