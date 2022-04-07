In the course of patient treatments, psychotherapists aim to meet the challenges of being both a trusted, knowledgeable conversation partner and a diligent documentalist. We are developing the digital whiteboard system Tele-Board MED (TBM), which allows the therapist to take digital notes during the session together with the patient. This study investigates what therapists are experiencing when they document with TBM in patient sessions for the first time and whether this documentation saves them time when writing official clinical documents. As the core of this study, we conducted four anamnesis session dialogues with behavior psychotherapists and volunteers acting in the role of patients. Following a mixed-method approach, the data collection and analysis involved self-reported emotion samples, user experience curves and questionnaires. We found that even in the very first patient session with TBM, therapists come to feel comfortable, develop a positive feeling and can concentrate on the patient. Regarding administrative

In the course of patient treatments, psychotherapists aim to meet the challenges of being both a trusted, knowledgeable conversation partner and a diligent documentalist. We are developing the digital whiteboard system Tele-Board MED (TBM), which allows the therapist to take digital notes during the session together with the patient. This study investigates what therapists are experiencing when they document with TBM in patient sessions for the first time and whether this documentation saves them time when writing official clinical documents. As the core of this study, we conducted four anamnesis session dialogues with behavior psychotherapists and volunteers acting in the role of patients. Following a mixed-method approach, the data collection and analysis involved self-reported emotion samples, user experience curves and questionnaires. We found that even in the very first patient session with TBM, therapists come to feel comfortable, develop a positive feeling and can concentrate on the patient. Regarding administrative documentation tasks, we found with the TBM report generation feature the therapists save 60% of the time they normally spend on writing case reports to the health insurance.

