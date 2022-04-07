Teacher enthusiasm and self-efficacy, student-perceived mastery goal orientation, and student motivation in mathematics classrooms

Rebecca Lazarides, Janine Buchholz, Charlott Rubach The purpose of this study is to examine whether teacher enthusiasm and classroom management self efficacy are related to classroom mastery orientation and student motivation. We used data from 803 students in grades 9 and 10 (53.3% girls) and their mathematics teachers (N = 41; 58.5% men). Student perceived teacher enthusiasm was related to classroom mastery orientation as well as to intrinsic value and cost at the student level. Teacher-reported self-efficacy was related to classroom mastery orientation at the classroom level. At both the individual and the classroom level, classroom mastery orientation was related to attainment and utility value.