Schließen

Teacher enthusiasm and self-efficacy, student-perceived mastery goal orientation, and student motivation in mathematics classrooms

  • The purpose of this study is to examine whether teacher enthusiasm and classroom management self efficacy are related to classroom mastery orientation and student motivation. We used data from 803 students in grades 9 and 10 (53.3% girls) and their mathematics teachers (N = 41; 58.5% men). Student perceived teacher enthusiasm was related to classroom mastery orientation as well as to intrinsic value and cost at the student level. Teacher-reported self-efficacy was related to classroom mastery orientation at the classroom level. At both the individual and the classroom level, classroom mastery orientation was related to attainment and utility value.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca LazaridesORCiD, Janine BuchholzORCiD, Charlott RubachORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2017.08.017
ISSN:0742-051X
Title of parent work (English):Teaching and Teacher Education
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/21
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/07
Tag:Mathematics classrooms; Multilevel analyses; Teacher enthusiasm; Teacher self-efficacy
Volume:69
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.