Fabrication, Structure Characterization, and Performance Testing of Piezoelectret-Film Sensors for Recording Body Motion
- During muscle contractions, radial-force distributions are generated on muscle surfaces due to muscle-volume changes, from which the corresponding body motions can be recorded by means of so-called force myography (FMG). Piezo- or ferroelectrets are flexible piezoelectric materials with attractive materials and sensing properties. In addition to several other applications, they are suitable for detecting force variations by means of wearable devices. In this paper, we prepared piezoelectrets from cellular polypropylene films by optimizing the fabrication procedures, and developed an FMG-recording system based on piezoelectret sensors. Different hand and wrist movements were successfully detected on able-bodied subjects with the FMG system. The FMG patterns were evaluated and identified by means of linear discriminant analysis and artificial neural network algorithms, and average motion-classification accuracies of 96.1% and 94.8%, respectively, were obtained. This paper demonstrates the feasibility of using piezoelectret-film sensorsDuring muscle contractions, radial-force distributions are generated on muscle surfaces due to muscle-volume changes, from which the corresponding body motions can be recorded by means of so-called force myography (FMG). Piezo- or ferroelectrets are flexible piezoelectric materials with attractive materials and sensing properties. In addition to several other applications, they are suitable for detecting force variations by means of wearable devices. In this paper, we prepared piezoelectrets from cellular polypropylene films by optimizing the fabrication procedures, and developed an FMG-recording system based on piezoelectret sensors. Different hand and wrist movements were successfully detected on able-bodied subjects with the FMG system. The FMG patterns were evaluated and identified by means of linear discriminant analysis and artificial neural network algorithms, and average motion-classification accuracies of 96.1% and 94.8%, respectively, were obtained. This paper demonstrates the feasibility of using piezoelectret-film sensors for FMG and may thus lead to alternative methods for detecting body motion and to related applications, e.g., in biomedical engineering or structural-health monitoring.…
|Author details:
|Peng FangORCiD, Xingchen Ma, Xiangxin Li, Xunlin QiuORCiDGND, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Xiaoqing ZhangORCiD, Guanglin LiORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1109/JSEN.2017.2766663
|ISSN:
|1530-437X
|ISSN:
|1558-1748
|Title of parent work (English):
|IEEE Sensors Journal
|Publisher:
|Inst. of Electr. and Electronics Engineers
|Place of publishing:
|Piscataway
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/10/26
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/04/07
|Tag:
|Forcemyography; film sensor; motion registration; piezoelectret; wearable
|Volume:
|18
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|401
|Last Page:
|412
|Funding institution:
|National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [91420301, 11374232]; Natural Science Foundation for Distinguished Young Scholars of Guangdong Province, China [2014A030306029]; Special Support Program for Eminent Professionals of Guangdong Province, China [2015TQ01C399]; Shenzhen Technology Development Grant [CXZZ20150505093829781]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert