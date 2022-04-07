Schließen

The effect of the junction model on the anomalous diffusion in the 3D comb structure

  The diffusion in the comb structures is a popular model of geometrically induced anomalous diffusion. In the present work we concentrate on the diffusion along the backbone in a system where sidebranches are planes, and the diffusion thereon is anomalous and described by continuous time random walks (CTRW). We show that the mean squared displacement (MSD) in the backbone of the comb behaves differently depending on whether the waiting time periods in the sidebranches are reset after the step in the backbone is done (a rejuvenating junction model), or not (a non-rejuvenating junction model). In the rejuvenating case the subdiffusion in the sidebranches only changes the prefactor in the ultra-slow (logarithmic) diffusion along the backbone, while in the non-rejuvenating case the ultraslow, logarithmic subdiffusion is changed to a much faster power-law subdiffusion (with a logarithmic correction) as it was found earlier by Iomin and Mendez [25]. Moreover, in the first case the result does not change if the diffusion in the backbone is itself anomalous, while in the second case it does. Two of the special cases of the considered models (the non-rejuvenating junction under normal diffusion in the backbone, and rejuvenating junction for the same waiting time distribution in the sidebranches and in junction points) were also investigated within the approach based on the corresponding generalized Fokker-Planck equations. (c) 2017 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author details:Arsen R. Dzhanoev, Igor M. SokolovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chaos.2017.12.001
ISSN:0960-0779
ISSN:1873-2887
Title of parent work (English):Chaos, solitons & fractals : applications in science and engineering ; an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/11
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/07
Tag:Anomalous diffusion; Comb model; Comb-lattice model; Cylindrical comb; Junction model
Volume:106
Number of pages:7
First page:330
Last Page:336
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

