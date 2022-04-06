Schließen

Analysis of the regulation of the sulfur responsive genese, SD11 and SD 12

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Apidet Rakpenthai
Reviewer(s):Lothar WillmitzerORCiDGND, Hideki Takahashi, Mario Malagoli
Supervisor(s):Lothar Willmitzer, Rainer Hoefgen
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Date of final exam:2022/03/24
Release date:2022/04/06
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.