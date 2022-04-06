Schließen

Shape-Memory effects of thermoplatic multiblock copolymers with overlapping thermal transitions

Metadaten
Author details:Wan Yan
Reviewer(s):Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND, Yakai FengORCiDGND
Supervisor(s):Andreas Lendlein, Regine von Klitzing
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Date of final exam:2022/02/28
Release date:2022/04/06
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

