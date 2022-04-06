Pannexin 1
Hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction is an active alveolar hypoxia-caused physiological response redirecting pulmonary blood flow from poorly ventilated areas to better oxygenated lung regions in order to optimize oxygen supply. However, the signaling pathways underlying this pulmonary vascular response remain an area under investigation. In the present study I investigated the functional relevance of Pannexin 1 (Panx1)-mediated ATP release in hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction and chronic hypoxic pulmonary hypertension using murine isolated perfused lungs, chronic hypoxic mice, and pulmonary artery smooth muscle cell culture. In isolated mouse lungs, switch to hypoxic gas induced a marked increase in pulmonary artery pressure. Pharmacological inhibition of Panx1 using probenecid, Panx1 specific inhibitory peptide (10Panx1) or spironolactone as well as genetic deletion of Panx1 in smooth muscle cells diminished hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction in isolated perfused mouse lungs. Fura-2 imaging revealed a reduced Ca2+ response to hypoxia in pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells treated with spironolactone or 10Panx1. Although these findings suggested an important role of Panx1 in HPV, neither smooth muscle cell nor endothelial cell specific genetic deletion of Panx1 prevented the development of pulmonary hypertension in chronic hypoxic mice. Surprisingly, hypoxia did not induce ATP release and inhibition of purinergic receptors or ATP degradation by ATPase failed to decrease the pulmonary vasoconstriction response to hypoxia in isolated perfused mouse lungs. However, Panx1 antagonism as well as TRPV4 inhibition prevented the hypoxia-induced increase in intracellular Ca2+ concentration in pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells in an additive manner suggesting that Panx1 might modulate intracellular Ca2+ signaling independently of the ATP-P2-TRPV4 signaling axis. In line with this assumption, overexpression of Panx1 in HeLa cells increased intracellular Ca2+ concentrations in response to acute hypoxia. Conclusion: In this study I identifiy Panx1 as novel regulator of HPV.. Yet, the role of Panx1 was not attributable to the release of ATP and downstream P2 signaling pathways or activation of TRPV4 but rathter relates to a role of Panx1 as indirect or direct modulator of the Ca2+ response to hypoxia in PASMCs. Genetic deletion of Panx1 did not influence the development of chronic hypoxic pulmonary hypertension in mice.
Die hypoxische pulmonale Vasokonstriktion ist ein durch alveoläre Hypoxie ausgelöster aktiver physiologischer Mechanismus, der den pulmonalen Blutfluss aus sauerstoffärmeren Bereichen der Lunge in besser ventilierte Regionen umleitet, um die Sauerstoffversorgung zu optimieren. Die molekularen Signalwege, welche die hypoxische pulmonale Vasokonstriktion regulieren, sind noch immer teilweise unverstanden. In der vorliegenden Studie wurde die Bedeutung des durch Pannexin 1 (Panx1) vermittelten ATP-Transports in der hypoxischen pulmonnalen Vasokonstriktion und der chronisch hypoxischen pulmonalen Hypertonie am Modell der isoliert perfundierten Lunge, im Mausmodells der chronisch hypoxischen pulmonalen Hypertonie und in Zellkulturversuchen mit pulmonal-arteriellen glatten Muskelzellen untersucht. In der isolierten Mauslunge induzierte der Wechsel zu hypoxischem Gas bei der Ventilation einen deutlichen Anstieg des pulmonal-arteriellen Drucks. Sowohl die pharmakologische Inhibition von Panx1 mit Probenecid, mit dem Panx1-spezifischen inhibitorischen Peptid (10Panx1) und mit Spironolacton als auch die genetische Deletion von Panx1 in glatten Muskelzellen schwächten die hypoxische pulmonale Vasokonstriktion in der Mauslunge ab. Parallel dazu zeigten Fura 2 Messungen eine verminderte Hypoxie-induzierte Kalziumantwort in pulmonal-arteriellen glatten Muskelzellen, die mit Spironolacton oder 10Panx1 behandelt wurden. Obwohl diese Ergebnisse auf eine wichtige Rolle für Panx1 in der hypoxischen pulmonalen Vasokonstriktion schließen lassen, hatte die genetische Deletion von Panx1 in glatten Muskelzellen oder Endothelzellen in Mäusen keinen Einfluss auf die Entwicklung einer chronisch hypoxischen pulmonalen Hypertonie. Überraschenderweise induzierte Hypoxie nicht die Freisetzung von ATP und die Hemmung purinerger Rezeptoren oder der Abbau von ATP durch ATPasen führte nicht zu einer Abschwächung der hypoxischen pulmonalen Vasokonstriktion. Die gleichzeitige Hemmung von Panx1 und TRPV4 verursachte einen additiven Effekt bei der Reduktion des Anstiegs der intrazellulären Kalziumkonzentration unter akut hypoxischen Bedingungen, was darauf schließen lässt, dass Panx1 die intrazelluläre Kalziumkonzentration unabhängig von der ATP-P2-TRPV4 Signalachse reguliert. Entsprechend führte eine Überexpression von Panx1 in HeLa-Zellen zu einer verstärkten Kalziumantwort, was ebenfalls auf eine unabhängige Regulierung der intrazellulären Ca2+-Konzentration durch Panx1 schließen lässt. Schlussfolgerung: In der vorliegenden Studie identifiziere ich Panx1 als einen neuen Regulator der HPV. Die Rolle von Panx1 in der HPV war jedoch nicht auf die Freisetzung von ATP und nachgerichtete P2-Signalwege oder die Aktivierung von TRPV4 zuruckzuführen. Viel mehr scheint Panx1 die durch Hypoxie induzierte intrazelluläre Kalziumantwort von PASMCs indirekt oder direkt zu modulieren. Die genetische Deletion von Panx1 hatte keinen Einfluss auf die Ausbildung einer chronisch hypoxischen pulmonalen Hypertonie in Mäusen.
|Author details:
|Benjamin GrimmerORCiD
|Subtitle (English):
|a novel regulator of hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction
|Subtitle (German):
|ein neuer Regulator der hypoxischen pulmonalen Vasokonstriktion
|translated title (German):
|Pannexin 1
|Reviewer(s):
|Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Wolgang Kübler, Michael FählingORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Wolfgang Kübler, Tilman Grune
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Completion year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/03/10
|Release date:
|2022/04/06
|Tag:
|Kalzium; hypoxische pulmonale Vasokonstriktion; pulmonalarterielle glatte Muskelzellen
Pannexin 1; calcium; hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction; pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells
|Number of pages:
|66, XXIX
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - CC0 1.0 - Universell - Public Domain Dedication