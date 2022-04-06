Hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction is an active alveolar hypoxia-caused physiological response redirecting pulmonary blood flow from poorly ventilated areas to better oxygenated lung regions in order to optimize oxygen supply. However, the signaling pathways underlying this pulmonary vascular response remain an area under investigation. In the present study I investigated the functional relevance of Pannexin 1 (Panx1)-mediated ATP release in hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction and chronic hypoxic pulmonary hypertension using murine isolated perfused lungs, chronic hypoxic mice, and pulmonary artery smooth muscle cell culture. In isolated mouse lungs, switch to hypoxic gas induced a marked increase in pulmonary artery pressure. Pharmacological inhibition of Panx1 using probenecid, Panx1 specific inhibitory peptide (10Panx1) or spironolactone as well as genetic deletion of Panx1 in smooth muscle cells diminished hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction in isolated perfused mouse lungs. Fura-2 imaging revealed a reduced Ca2+ response to hypoxia

Hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction is an active alveolar hypoxia-caused physiological response redirecting pulmonary blood flow from poorly ventilated areas to better oxygenated lung regions in order to optimize oxygen supply. However, the signaling pathways underlying this pulmonary vascular response remain an area under investigation. In the present study I investigated the functional relevance of Pannexin 1 (Panx1)-mediated ATP release in hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction and chronic hypoxic pulmonary hypertension using murine isolated perfused lungs, chronic hypoxic mice, and pulmonary artery smooth muscle cell culture. In isolated mouse lungs, switch to hypoxic gas induced a marked increase in pulmonary artery pressure. Pharmacological inhibition of Panx1 using probenecid, Panx1 specific inhibitory peptide (10Panx1) or spironolactone as well as genetic deletion of Panx1 in smooth muscle cells diminished hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction in isolated perfused mouse lungs. Fura-2 imaging revealed a reduced Ca2+ response to hypoxia in pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells treated with spironolactone or 10Panx1. Although these findings suggested an important role of Panx1 in HPV, neither smooth muscle cell nor endothelial cell specific genetic deletion of Panx1 prevented the development of pulmonary hypertension in chronic hypoxic mice. Surprisingly, hypoxia did not induce ATP release and inhibition of purinergic receptors or ATP degradation by ATPase failed to decrease the pulmonary vasoconstriction response to hypoxia in isolated perfused mouse lungs. However, Panx1 antagonism as well as TRPV4 inhibition prevented the hypoxia-induced increase in intracellular Ca2+ concentration in pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells in an additive manner suggesting that Panx1 might modulate intracellular Ca2+ signaling independently of the ATP-P2-TRPV4 signaling axis. In line with this assumption, overexpression of Panx1 in HeLa cells increased intracellular Ca2+ concentrations in response to acute hypoxia. Conclusion: In this study I identifiy Panx1 as novel regulator of HPV.. Yet, the role of Panx1 was not attributable to the release of ATP and downstream P2 signaling pathways or activation of TRPV4 but rathter relates to a role of Panx1 as indirect or direct modulator of the Ca2+ response to hypoxia in PASMCs. Genetic deletion of Panx1 did not influence the development of chronic hypoxic pulmonary hypertension in mice.

…