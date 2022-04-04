Schließen

Acute effect of running exercise on physiological Achilles tendon blood flow

  Sonographically detectable intratendinous blood flow (IBF) is found in 50%-88% of Achilles tendinopathy patients as well as in up to 35% of asymptomatic Achilles tendons (AT). Although IBF is frequently associated with tendon pathology, it may also represent a physiological regulation, for example, due to increased blood flow in response to exercise. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the acute effects of a standardized running exercise protocol on IBF assessed with Doppler ultrasound (DU) Advanced dynamic flow in healthy ATs. 10 recreationally active adults (5 f, 5m; 29 +/- 3years, 1.72 +/- 0.12m, 68 +/- 16kg, physical activity 206 +/- 145minute/wk) with no history of AT pain and inconspicious tendon structure performed 3 treadmill running tasks on separate days (M1-3) with DU examinations directly before and 5, 30, 60, and 120minutes after exercise. At M1, an incremental exercise test was used to determine the individual anaerobic threshold (IAT). At M2 and M3, participants performed 30-minute submaximal constant load tests (CL1/CL2) with an intensity 5% below IAT. IBF in each tendon was quantified by counting the number of vessels. IBF increased in five ATs from no vessels at baseline to one to four vessels solely detectable 5minutes after CL1 or CL2. One AT had persisting IBF (three vessels) throughout all examinations. Fourteen ATs revealed no IBF at all. Prolonged running led to a physiological, temporary appearance of IBF in 25% of asymptomatic ATs. To avoid exercise-induced IBF in clinical practice, DU examinations should be performed after 30minutes of rest.

Metadaten
Author details:Lucie RischORCiD, Michael CasselORCiDGND, Frank Mayer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/sms.12874
ISSN:0905-7188
ISSN:1600-0838
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28294413
Title of parent work (English):Scandinavian journal of medicine & science in sports
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/13
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/04
Tag:advanced dynamic flow; doppler ultrasound; hyperemia; neovascularization; sonography
Volume:28
Issue:1
Number of pages:6
First page:138
Last Page:143
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

