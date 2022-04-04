Schließen

Rommel Almighty?

  • Erwin Rommel is by any standard a mythical figure. He has been the subject of countless studies in English and German. However, the "Italian side of the hill" has been largely neglected, despite the fact that the foundation of the myth around him lies in the North African campaign, where, after all, thousands of soldiers of the Italian army fought alongside the african campaign, where, after all, thousands of soldiers of the Italian army fought along-side the Afrika Korps. This article will provide an Italian view of the "Desert Fox," using new primary material that provides insights into Italian assessments during the war. A major source is material gathered by way of eavesdropping by British intelligence on Italian officers held as POWs in Cairo and in England.

Metadaten
Author details:Bastian Matteo SciannaGND
ISSN:0899-3718
ISSN:1543-7795
Title of parent work (English):The Journal of Military History
Subtitle (English):Italian Assessments of the "Desert Fox" during and after the Second World War
Publisher:Society for Military History
Place of publishing:Lexington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/04
Volume:82
Issue:1
Number of pages:21
First page:125
Last Page:145
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

