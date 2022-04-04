Rommel Almighty?
- Erwin Rommel is by any standard a mythical figure. He has been the subject of countless studies in English and German. However, the "Italian side of the hill" has been largely neglected, despite the fact that the foundation of the myth around him lies in the North African campaign, where, after all, thousands of soldiers of the Italian army fought alongside the african campaign, where, after all, thousands of soldiers of the Italian army fought along-side the Afrika Korps. This article will provide an Italian view of the "Desert Fox," using new primary material that provides insights into Italian assessments during the war. A major source is material gathered by way of eavesdropping by British intelligence on Italian officers held as POWs in Cairo and in England.
