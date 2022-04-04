Schließen

Psychometric properties of the Perceived Stress Scale in a sample of German dementia patients and their caregivers

  • Background: The aim of the present study was to investigate the psychometric characteristics of the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) in a sample of dementia patients and their spousal caregivers. Methods: We investigated the reliability and validity of the 14-item PSS in a sample of 80 couples, each including one spouse who had been diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia (mean age 75.55, SD = 5.85, 38.7% female) and one spousal caregiver (mean age 73.06, SD = 6.75, 61.3% female). We also examined the factor structure and sensitivity of the scale with regard to gender differences. Results: Exploratory factor analysis of the PSS revealed a two-factor solution for the scale; the first factor reflected general stress while the second factor consisted of items reflecting the perceived ability to cope with stressors. A confirmatory factor analysis verified that the data were a better fit for the two-factor model than a one-factor model. The two factors of the PSS showed good reliability for patients as well as for caregivers ranging betweenBackground: The aim of the present study was to investigate the psychometric characteristics of the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) in a sample of dementia patients and their spousal caregivers. Methods: We investigated the reliability and validity of the 14-item PSS in a sample of 80 couples, each including one spouse who had been diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia (mean age 75.55, SD = 5.85, 38.7% female) and one spousal caregiver (mean age 73.06, SD = 6.75, 61.3% female). We also examined the factor structure and sensitivity of the scale with regard to gender differences. Results: Exploratory factor analysis of the PSS revealed a two-factor solution for the scale; the first factor reflected general stress while the second factor consisted of items reflecting the perceived ability to cope with stressors. A confirmatory factor analysis verified that the data were a better fit for the two-factor model than a one-factor model. The two factors of the PSS showed good reliability for patients as well as for caregivers ranging between alpha = 0.73 and alpha = 0.82. Perceived stress was significantly positively correlated with depressive symptomatology in both caregivers and patients. Mean PSS scores did not significantly differ between male and female patients nor did they differ between male and female caregivers. Conclusion: The present data indicate that the PSS provides a reliable and valid measure of perceived stress in dementia patients and their caregivers.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Friederike DeekenORCiD, Andreas HäuslerORCiDGND, Johanna NordheimORCiDGND, Michael RappORCiDGND, Nina Knoll, Nina RieckmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1041610217001387
ISSN:1041-6102
ISSN:1741-203X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28737120
Title of parent work (English):International psychogeriatrics
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/24
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/04
Tag:Perceived Stress Scale; caregiver; dementia; psychometric properties
Volume:30
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
First page:39
Last Page:47
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (DYADEM trial) [BMBF 01ET1001A]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Grundschulpädagogik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

