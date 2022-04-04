Feeling Half-Half?
- Growing up in multicultural environments, Turkish-heritage individuals in Europe face specific challenges in combining their multiple cultural identities to form a coherent sense of self. Drawing from social identity complexity, this study explores four modes of combining cultural identities and their variation in relational contexts. Problem-centered interviews with Turkish-heritage young adults in Austria revealed the preference for complex, supranational labels, such as multicultural. Furthermore, most participants described varying modes of combining cultural identities over time and across relational contexts. Social exclusion experiences throughout adolescence related to perceived conflict of cultural identities, whereas multicultural peer groups supported perceived compatibility of cultural identities. Findings emphasize the need for complex, multidimensional approaches to study ethnic minorities’ combination of cultural identities.
|Author details:
|Jana VietzeORCiDGND, Linda Pailiang JuangORCiDGND, Maja Katharina SchachnerORCiDGND, Harald Werneck
|Tag:
|Cultural identity compatibility; Turkish minority; multicultural; relational identity; social identity complexity
