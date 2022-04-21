Pleiotropy of phonetic indices in the expression of syllabic organization
- This dissertation is concerned with the relation between qualitative phonological organization in the form of syllabic structure and continuous phonetics, that is, the spatial and temporal dimensions of vocal tract action that express syllabic structure. The main claim of the dissertation is twofold. First, we argue that syllabic organization exerts multiple effects on the spatio-temporal properties of the segments that partake in that organization. That is, there is no unique or privileged exponent of syllabic organization. Rather, syllabic organization is expressed in a pleiotropy of phonetic indices. Second, we claim that a better understanding of the relation between qualitative phonological organization and continuous phonetics is reached when one considers how the string of segments (over which the nature of the phonological organization is assessed) responds to perturbations (scaling of phonetic variables) of localized properties (such as durations) within that string. Specifically, variation in phonetic variables and moreThis dissertation is concerned with the relation between qualitative phonological organization in the form of syllabic structure and continuous phonetics, that is, the spatial and temporal dimensions of vocal tract action that express syllabic structure. The main claim of the dissertation is twofold. First, we argue that syllabic organization exerts multiple effects on the spatio-temporal properties of the segments that partake in that organization. That is, there is no unique or privileged exponent of syllabic organization. Rather, syllabic organization is expressed in a pleiotropy of phonetic indices. Second, we claim that a better understanding of the relation between qualitative phonological organization and continuous phonetics is reached when one considers how the string of segments (over which the nature of the phonological organization is assessed) responds to perturbations (scaling of phonetic variables) of localized properties (such as durations) within that string. Specifically, variation in phonetic variables and more specifically prosodic variation is a crucial key to understanding the nature of the link between (phonological) syllabic organization and the phonetic spatio-temporal manifestation of that organization. The effects of prosodic variation on segmental properties and on the overlap between the segments, we argue, offer the right pathway to discover patterns related to syllabic organization. In our approach, to uncover evidence for global organization, the sequence of segments partaking in that organization as well as properties of these segments or their relations with one another must be somehow locally varied. The consequences of such variation on the rest of the sequence can then be used to unveil the span of organization. When local perturbations to segments or relations between adjacent segments have effects that ripple through the rest of the sequence, this is evidence that organization is global. If instead local perturbations stay local with no consequences for the rest of the whole, this indicates that organization is local.…
- Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit dem Verhältnis zwischen qualitativer Phonologie im Sinne silbischer Struktur und kontinuierlicher Phonetik im Sinne raum- und zeitbezogener Eigenschaften artikulatorischer Bewegungen, welche ebendiese Struktur ausdrücken. Die Dissertation stellt zwei Hauptthesen auf: Erstens behaupten wir, dass silbische Struktur verschiedene Auswirkungen auf die räumlichen und zeitlichen Eigenschaften der beteiligten Segmente hat. Das heißt, dass es keinen einzelnen ausgezeichneten Indikator für die silbische Struktur gibt, vielmehr muss diese durch mehrere verschiedene phonetischen Indexe beschrieben werden. Zweitens behaupten wir, dass man ein besseres Verständnis über den Zusammenhang von qualitativer phonologischer Struktur und kontinuierlicher Phonetik erhält, wenn man berücksichtigt, wie Abfolgen von Segmenten, welche die phonologische Struktur bestimmen, auf Perturbationen von lokalen phonetischen Eigenschaften reagieren. Die Variabilität phonetischer und insbesondere prosodischer Parameter spieltDie vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit dem Verhältnis zwischen qualitativer Phonologie im Sinne silbischer Struktur und kontinuierlicher Phonetik im Sinne raum- und zeitbezogener Eigenschaften artikulatorischer Bewegungen, welche ebendiese Struktur ausdrücken. Die Dissertation stellt zwei Hauptthesen auf: Erstens behaupten wir, dass silbische Struktur verschiedene Auswirkungen auf die räumlichen und zeitlichen Eigenschaften der beteiligten Segmente hat. Das heißt, dass es keinen einzelnen ausgezeichneten Indikator für die silbische Struktur gibt, vielmehr muss diese durch mehrere verschiedene phonetischen Indexe beschrieben werden. Zweitens behaupten wir, dass man ein besseres Verständnis über den Zusammenhang von qualitativer phonologischer Struktur und kontinuierlicher Phonetik erhält, wenn man berücksichtigt, wie Abfolgen von Segmenten, welche die phonologische Struktur bestimmen, auf Perturbationen von lokalen phonetischen Eigenschaften reagieren. Die Variabilität phonetischer und insbesondere prosodischer Parameter spielt hierbei eine wesentliche Rolle. Wir behaupten, dass die Effekte prosodischer Variation der Eigenschaften einzelner Segmente und deren Überlappung einen geeigneten Weg zur Aufklärung silbisch-struktureller Muster aufzeigen. Wenn man Hinweise auf eine globale silbische Struktur herausarbeiten möchte, müssen folglich sowohl die Abfolge als auch die lokalen Eigenschaften der beteiligten Segmente variiert werden. Auswirkungen der Variationen können dann Auskunft über der Art und Gestalt der silbischen Struktur geben. Wenn lokale Perturbationen von Segmenten oder von Relationen zwischen benachbarten Segmenten die restliche Sequenz beeinflussen, ist dies als Hinweis auf eine globale Organisation zu bewerten. Wenn lokale Perturbationen hingegen lokal verbleiben ohne die restliche Sequenz zu beeinflussen, ist dies als Hinweis auf eine lokale Organisation zu bewerten.…
Author details:
|Stavroula SotiropoulouORCiD
Tag:
|Koordination zwischen Segmenten; Obstruent-Liquide Konsonantencluster; kompensatorischer Effekt; prosodische Variation; silbische Struktur
Syllabic organization; compensatory effects; inter-segmental coordination; obstruent-liquid clusters; prosodic modulation
