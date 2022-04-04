Schließen

Single-cell analysis by ICP-MS/MS as a fast tool for cellular bioavailability studies of arsenite

  • Single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (SC-ICP-MS) has become a powerful and fast tool to evaluate the elemental composition at a single-cell level. In this study, the cellular bioavailability of arsenite (incubation of 25 and 50 mu M for 0-48 h) has been successfully assessed by SC-ICP-MS/MS for the first time directly after re-suspending the cells in water. This procedure avoids the normally arising cell membrane permeabilization caused by cell fixation methods (e.g. methanol fixation). The reliability and feasibility of this SC-ICP-MS/MS approach with a limit of detection of 0.35 fg per cell was validated by conventional bulk ICP-MS/MS analysis after cell digestion and parallel measurement of sulfur and phosphorus.

Author details:Sören MeyerORCiD, Aniceto Lopez-Serrano, Hanna Mitze, Norbert JakubowskiORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c7mt00285h
ISSN:1756-5901
ISSN:1756-591X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29292446
Title of parent work (English):Metallomics : integrated biometal science
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/13
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/04
Volume:10
Issue:1
Number of pages:4
First page:73
Last Page:76
Funding institution:NutriAct - Competence Cluster Nutrition Research Berlin-Potsdam - Federal Ministry of Education and Research [FKZ: 01EA1408B]; TraceAge DFG Research Unit on Interactions of essential trace elements in healthy and diseased elderly, Potsdam-Berlin-Jena [FOR 2558/1]; Marie Curie ActionsEuropean Union (EU)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

