Person-centered trajectories of cultural values and behaviors among Chinese American adolescents

  This study examined change in acculturation values and behavior among 310 Chinese American adolescents, and how patterns of change were related to key demographic variables and indicators of positive youth development. Dual process group-based trajectory models of change in U.S. and Chinese values and behaviors indicated a six-group solution for each. The results showed that acculturation value patterns were not related to gender, nativity, or parent education, but were related to family cohesion, self-esteem, general and academic self-efficacy, and GPA. Acculturation behavior patterns were not related to gender but were related to nativity and parent education, and were also related to general self-efficacy and family cohesion. Taken together, our findings suggest that most trajectories of acculturation are associated with positive outcomes, but there are small groups of adolescents that function very well (those who maintain higher behavioral involvement in both) and some not very well, especially those whose behaviors are becoming more disparate over time. Special Issue: Explaining Positive Adaptation of Immigrant Youth across Cultures. (C) 2017 The Foundation for Professionals in Services for Adolescents. Published by Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author details:Moin Syed, Linda Pailiang JuangORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.adolescence.2017.05.005
ISSN:0140-1971
ISSN:1095-9254
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28583385
Title of parent work (English):Journal of adolescence
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/06/03
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/04
Tag:Acculturation trajectories; Chinese American; Positive youth development
Volume:62
Number of pages:14
First page:184
Last Page:197
Funding institution:National Institutes of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [1R24MH061573-01A1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

