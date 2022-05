Educators at primary school level engage in specific movement-oriented professional development programmes. There is ample research which discusses encouraging as well as inhibiting conditions for the participation in such programmes. Didactic-methodological considerations for professional development frequently discuss external factors such as temporal, spatial, and content-related dimensions in order to establish positive impact on the educational system at school level. However, which conditions really support the transmission of content to teachers, simultaneously creating a transfer of systemically relevant knowledge into the school system? This research paper does not intend to prioritise an educational discourse on effective strategies for professional development. Rather, it concentrates on the question how educators explain their participation and learning, and it discusses their relationship with their professional development. This approach not only changes the view of the topic, but it also encourages a mutual discourse

Educators at primary school level engage in specific movement-oriented professional development programmes. There is ample research which discusses encouraging as well as inhibiting conditions for the participation in such programmes. Didactic-methodological considerations for professional development frequently discuss external factors such as temporal, spatial, and content-related dimensions in order to establish positive impact on the educational system at school level. However, which conditions really support the transmission of content to teachers, simultaneously creating a transfer of systemically relevant knowledge into the school system? This research paper does not intend to prioritise an educational discourse on effective strategies for professional development. Rather, it concentrates on the question how educators explain their participation and learning, and it discusses their relationship with their professional development. This approach not only changes the view of the topic, but it also encourages a mutual discourse about justifications with the participants. In the context of an empirical-qualitative study, narrative interviews with eleven participants of a movement-oriented professional development course were conducted. Data analysis made use of the documentary method of interpretation. Two case descriptions and four typical figures of justification – learning, management of knowledge, inquisitive search and physical activity – illustrate the reconstructive results. Regarding the correlation of meaning and justification, the reconstruction of patterns of participation and learning do not appear to be embedded in different reasoning. Instead, expansive as well as defensive learning justifications could be identified in varying justifications for participation.

…