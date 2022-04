WICKR: A Joint Semantics for Flexible Processes and Data

Knowledge-intensive business processes are flexible and data-driven. Therefore, traditional process modeling languages do not meet their requirements: These languages focus on highly structured processes in which data plays a minor role. As a result, process-oriented information systems fail to assist knowledge workers on executing their processes. We propose a novel case management approach that combines flexible activity-centric processes with data models, and we provide a joint semantics using colored Petri nets. The approach is suited to model, verify, and enact knowledge-intensive processes and can aid the development of information systems that support knowledge work. Knowledge-intensive processes are human-centered, multi-variant, and data-driven. Typical domains include healthcare, insurances, and law. The processes cannot be fully modeled, since the underlying knowledge is too vast and changes too quickly. Thus, models for knowledge-intensive processes are necessarily underspecified. In fact, a case emerges gradually as

Knowledge-intensive business processes are flexible and data-driven. Therefore, traditional process modeling languages do not meet their requirements: These languages focus on highly structured processes in which data plays a minor role. As a result, process-oriented information systems fail to assist knowledge workers on executing their processes. We propose a novel case management approach that combines flexible activity-centric processes with data models, and we provide a joint semantics using colored Petri nets. The approach is suited to model, verify, and enact knowledge-intensive processes and can aid the development of information systems that support knowledge work. Knowledge-intensive processes are human-centered, multi-variant, and data-driven. Typical domains include healthcare, insurances, and law. The processes cannot be fully modeled, since the underlying knowledge is too vast and changes too quickly. Thus, models for knowledge-intensive processes are necessarily underspecified. In fact, a case emerges gradually as knowledge workers make informed decisions. Knowledge work imposes special requirements on modeling and managing respective processes. They include flexibility during design and execution, ad-hoc adaption to unforeseen situations, and the integration of behavior and data. However, the predominantly used process modeling languages (e.g., BPMN) are unsuited for this task. Therefore, novel modeling languages have been proposed. Many of them focus on activities' data requirements and declarative constraints rather than imperative control flow. Fragment-Based Case Management, for example, combines activity-centric imperative process fragments with declarative data requirements. At runtime, fragments can be combined dynamically, and new ones can be added. Yet, no integrated semantics for flexible activity-centric process models and data models exists. In this thesis, Wickr, a novel case modeling approach extending fragment-based Case Management, is presented. It supports batch processing of data, sharing data among cases, and a full-fledged data model with associations and multiplicity constraints. We develop a translational semantics for Wickr targeting (colored) Petri nets. The semantics assert that a case adheres to the constraints in both the process fragments and the data models. Among other things, multiplicity constraints must not be violated. Furthermore, the semantics are extended to multiple cases that operate on shared data. Wickr shows that the data structure may reflect process behavior and vice versa. Based on its semantics, prototypes for executing and verifying case models showcase the feasibility of Wickr. Its applicability to knowledge-intensive and to data-centric processes is evaluated using well-known requirements from related work.

