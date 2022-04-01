Schließen

Does social exclusion by classmates lead to behaviour problems and learning difficulties or vice versa?

  • Social participation of pupils with special educational needs (SEN) is a central topic in the current inclusion debate. Numerous studies have shown that the risk of social exclusion is considerably higher for children with SEN compared to their peers without SEN, especially for pupils with behaviour problems (BP) or learning difficulties (LD). Since most of these studies are based on cross-sectional designs, there is a lack of knowledge regarding the direction of the effects. This leads to the question to what extent BP and LD have an impact on pupils’ social position in the class and, vice versa, to what extent the social position has an effect on the development of BP and LD. To address these questions, we analysed sociometric data of 1244 primary school children. È A cross-lagged panel analysis was conducted. The results indicate that BP and LD in 1st grade lead to significantly less social acceptance by peers in 2nd grade but do not predict significantly higher social rejection. A directed influence of LD or BP on a higher socialSocial participation of pupils with special educational needs (SEN) is a central topic in the current inclusion debate. Numerous studies have shown that the risk of social exclusion is considerably higher for children with SEN compared to their peers without SEN, especially for pupils with behaviour problems (BP) or learning difficulties (LD). Since most of these studies are based on cross-sectional designs, there is a lack of knowledge regarding the direction of the effects. This leads to the question to what extent BP and LD have an impact on pupils’ social position in the class and, vice versa, to what extent the social position has an effect on the development of BP and LD. To address these questions, we analysed sociometric data of 1244 primary school children. È A cross-lagged panel analysis was conducted. The results indicate that BP and LD in 1st grade lead to significantly less social acceptance by peers in 2nd grade but do not predict significantly higher social rejection. A directed influence of LD or BP on a higher social rejection cannot be found. Conversely, neither social acceptance nor social rejection at 1st grade has an influence on the development of BP or LD at grade two.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Johanna Krull, Jürgen WilbertORCiDGND, Thomas Hennemann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/08856257.2018.1424780
ISSN:0885-6257
ISSN:1469-591X
Title of parent work (English):European journal of special needs education
Subtitle (English):a cross-lagged panel analysis
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/01
Tag:Inclusive education; cross-lagged panel design; emotional behaviour disorders; learning disabilities; primary school; social exclusion
Volume:33
Issue:2
Number of pages:19
First page:235
Last Page:253
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.