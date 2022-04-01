Schließen

PATELLINS are regulators of auxin-mediated PIN1 relocation and plant development in Arabidopsis thaliana

  Coordinated cell polarization in developing tissues is a recurrent theme in multicellular organisms. In plants, a directional distribution of the plant hormone auxin is at the core of many developmental programs. A feedback regulation of auxin on the polarized localization of PIN auxin transporters in individual cells has been proposed as a self-organizing mechanism for coordinated tissue polarization, but the molecular mechanisms linking auxin signalling to PIN-dependent auxin transport remain unknown. We used a microarray-based approach to find regulators of the auxin-induced PIN relocation in Arabidopsis thaliana root, and identified a subset of a family of phosphatidylinositol transfer proteins (PITPs), the PATELLINs (PATLs). Here, we show that PATLs are expressed in partially overlapping cell types in different tissues going through mitosis or initiating differentiation programs. PATLs are plasma membrane-associated proteins accumulated in Arabidopsis embryos, primary roots, lateral root primordia and developing stomata. Higher order patl mutants display reduced PIN1 repolarization in response to auxin, shorter root apical meristem, and drastic defects in embryo and seedling development. This suggests that PATLs play a redundant and crucial role in polarity and patterning in Arabidopsis.

Metadaten
Author details:Ricardo TejosORCiD, Cecilia Rodriguez-FurlanORCiD, Maciej Adamowski, Michael SauerORCiD, Lorena NorambuenaORCiD, Jiri FrimlORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/jcs.204198
ISSN:0021-9533
ISSN:1477-9137
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28687624
Title of parent work (English):Journal of cell science
Publisher:Company of Biologists Limited
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/01
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; Auxin; Auxin transport; Canalization; PATELLIN
Volume:131
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [ERC-2011-StG 20101109-PSDP]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

