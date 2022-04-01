Schließen

At-MINI ZINC FINGER2 and Sl-INHIBITOR OF MERISTEM ACTIVITY, a Conserved Missing Link in the Regulation of Floral Meristem Termination in Arabidopsis and Tomato

  In angiosperms, the gynoecium is the last structure to develop within the flower due to the determinate fate of floral meristem (FM) stem cells. The maintenance of stem cell activity before its arrest at the stage called FM termination affects the number of carpels that develop. The necessary inhibition at this stage of WUSCHEL (WUS), which is responsible for stem cell maintenance, involves a two-step mechanism. Direct repression mediated by the MADS domain transcription factor AGAMOUS (AG), followed by indirect repression requiring the C2H2 zinc-finger protein KNUCKLES (KNU), allow for the complete termination of floral stem cell activity. Here, we show that Arabidopsis thaliana MINI ZINC FINGER2 (AtMIF2) and its homolog in tomato (Solanum lycopersicum), INHIBITOR OF MERISTEM ACTIVITY (SlIMA), participate in the FM termination process by functioning as adaptor proteins. AtMIF2 and SlIMA recruit AtKNU and SlKNU, respectively, to form a transcriptional repressor complex together with TOPLESS and HISTONE DEACETYLASE19. AtMIF2 and SlIMA bind to the WUS and SIWUS loci in the respective plants, leading to their repression. These results provide important insights into the molecular mechanisms governing (FM) termination and highlight the essential role of AtMIF2/SlIMA during this developmental step, which determines carpel number and therefore fruit size.

Metadaten
Author details:Norbert Bollier, Adrien SicardORCiD, Julie Leblond, David Latrasse, Nathalie GonzalezORCiD, Frederic Gevaudant, Moussa Benhamed, Cecile RaynaudORCiD, Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Christian ChevalierORCiD, Michel HernouldORCiD, Frederic DelmasORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1105/tpc.17.00653
ISSN:1040-4651
ISSN:1532-298X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29298836
Title of parent work (English):The plant cell
Publisher:American Society of Plant Physiologists
Place of publishing:Rockville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/01
Volume:30
Issue:1
Number of pages:18
First page:83
Last Page:100
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

