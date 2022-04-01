Schließen

Fetal serum metabolites are independently associated with Gestational diabetes mellitus

  • Background/Aims: Gestational diabetes (GDM) might be associated with alterations in the metabolomic profile of affected mothers and their offspring. Until now, there is a paucity of studies that investigated both, the maternal and the fetal serum metabolome in the setting of GDM. Mounting evidence suggests that the fetus is not just passively affected by gestational disease but might play an active role in it. Metabolomic studies performed in maternal blood and fetal cord blood could help to better discern distinct fetal from maternal disease interactions. Methods: At the time of birth, serum samples from mothers and newborns (cord blood samples) were collected and screened for 163 metabolites utilizing tandem mass spectrometry. The cohort consisted of 412 mother/child pairs, including 31 cases of maternal GDM. Results: An initial non-adjusted analysis showed that eight metabolites in the maternal blood and 54 metabolites in the cord blood were associated with GDM. After Benjamini-Hochberg (BH) procedure and adjustment for confoundingBackground/Aims: Gestational diabetes (GDM) might be associated with alterations in the metabolomic profile of affected mothers and their offspring. Until now, there is a paucity of studies that investigated both, the maternal and the fetal serum metabolome in the setting of GDM. Mounting evidence suggests that the fetus is not just passively affected by gestational disease but might play an active role in it. Metabolomic studies performed in maternal blood and fetal cord blood could help to better discern distinct fetal from maternal disease interactions. Methods: At the time of birth, serum samples from mothers and newborns (cord blood samples) were collected and screened for 163 metabolites utilizing tandem mass spectrometry. The cohort consisted of 412 mother/child pairs, including 31 cases of maternal GDM. Results: An initial non-adjusted analysis showed that eight metabolites in the maternal blood and 54 metabolites in the cord blood were associated with GDM. After Benjamini-Hochberg (BH) procedure and adjustment for confounding factors for GDM, fetal phosphatidylcholine acyl-alkyl C 32:1 and proline still showed an independent association with GDM. Conclusions: This study found metabolites in cord blood which were associated with GDM, even after adjustment for established risk factors of GDM. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating an independent association between fetal serum metabolites and maternal GDM. Our findings might suggest a potential effect of the fetal metabolome on maternal GDM. (c) 2018 The Author(s) Published by S. Karger AG, Baselshow moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yong-Ping Lu, Christoph ReichetzederORCiDGND, Cornelia PrehnORCiD, Karoline von WebskyORCiDGND, Torsten Slowinski, You-Peng Chen, Liang-Hong Yin, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Xue-Song Yang, Jerzy Adamski, Berthold HocherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000487119
ISSN:1015-8987
ISSN:1421-9778
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29402850
Title of parent work (English):Cellular physiology and biochemistry : international journal of experimental cellular physiology, biochemistry and pharmacology
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/01
Tag:Gestational diabetes; Metabolomics; Phosphatidylcholine acyl-alkyl C 32:1; Proline
Volume:45
Issue:2
Number of pages:14
First page:625
Last Page:638
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Guangzhou industry university research cooperative innovation major project [201508020101]; Guangdong science and technology project in the field of social development [2013B021400002]; Guangzhou science and technology project, Guangdong, China [201604020175]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 637

