Cord blood Lysophosphatidylcholine 16:1 is positively associated with birth weight

  • Background/Aims: Impaired birth outcomes, like low birth weight, have consistently been associated with increased disease susceptibility to hypertension in later life. Alterations in the maternal or fetal metabolism might impact on fetal growth and influence birth outcomes. Discerning associations between the maternal and fetal metabolome and surrogate parameters of fetal growth could give new insight into the complex relationship between intrauterine conditions, birth outcomes, and later life disease susceptibility. Methods: Using flow injection tandem mass spectrometry, targeted metabolomics was performed in serum samples obtained from 226 mother/child pairs at delivery. Associations between neonatal birth weight and concentrations of 163 maternal and fetal metabolites were analyzed. Results: After FDR adjustment using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure lysophosphatidylcholines (LPC) 14:0, 16:1, and 18:1 were strongly positively correlated with birth weight. In a stepwise linear regression model corrected for established confoundingBackground/Aims: Impaired birth outcomes, like low birth weight, have consistently been associated with increased disease susceptibility to hypertension in later life. Alterations in the maternal or fetal metabolism might impact on fetal growth and influence birth outcomes. Discerning associations between the maternal and fetal metabolome and surrogate parameters of fetal growth could give new insight into the complex relationship between intrauterine conditions, birth outcomes, and later life disease susceptibility. Methods: Using flow injection tandem mass spectrometry, targeted metabolomics was performed in serum samples obtained from 226 mother/child pairs at delivery. Associations between neonatal birth weight and concentrations of 163 maternal and fetal metabolites were analyzed. Results: After FDR adjustment using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure lysophosphatidylcholines (LPC) 14:0, 16:1, and 18:1 were strongly positively correlated with birth weight. In a stepwise linear regression model corrected for established confounding factors of birth weight, LPC 16: 1 showed the strongest independent association with birth weight (CI: 93.63 - 168.94; P = 6.94x10(-11)). The association with birth weight was stronger than classical confounding factors such as offspring sex (CI: - 258.81- -61.32; P = 0.002) and maternal smoking during pregnancy (CI: -298.74 - -29.51; P = 0.017). Conclusions: After correction for multiple testing and adjustment for potential confounders, LPC 16:1 showed a very strong and independent association with birth weight. The underlying molecular mechanisms linking fetal LPCs with birth weight need to be addressed in future studies. (c) 2018 The Author(s) Published by S. Karger AG, Baselshow moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yong-Ping Lu, Christoph ReichetzederORCiDGND, Cornelia PrehnORCiD, Liang-Hong Yin, Chen Yun, Shufei Zeng, Chang Chu, Jerzy Adamski, Berthold HocherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000487118
ISSN:1015-8987
ISSN:1421-9778
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29402770
Title of parent work (English):Cellular physiology and biochemistry : international journal of experimental cellular physiology, biochemistry and pharmacology
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/04/01
Tag:Birth Weight; DOHaD; Hypertension; Lysophosphatidylcholine; Metabolomics; Type 2 Diabetes
Volume:45
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:614
Last Page:624
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Guangzhou industry university research cooperative innovation major project [201508020101]; Guangdong science and technology project in the field of social development [2013B021400002]; Guangzhou science and technology project, Guangdong, China [201604020175]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 631

