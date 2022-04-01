Schließen

Dynamic progression of antisocial behavior in childhood and adolescence

  • This longitudinal study from Germany examined the dynamic progression of antisocial behavior in childhood and adolescence based on the social interactional model by Patterson, DeBaryshe, and Ramsey. It examined the link between antisocial behavior, social rejection, academic failure, and affiliation with deviant peers in a sample of 1,657 children and youths aged between 6 and 15 years who were studied at three measurement waves (T1 to T3) over a time period of about 5 years. Teachers rated the children on all variables, parents additionally provided ratings of antisocial behavior and social rejection. Latent structural equation modeling yielded the predicted positive paths from antisocial behavior at T1 to social rejection and academic failure at T2. As predicted, affiliation with deviant peers at T2 was positively associated with social rejection and academic failure at the same measurement point. Finally, affiliation with deviant peers at T2 significantly predicted antisocial behavior at T3.

Author details:Janis Moritz JungORCiDGND, Barbara KrahéORCiDGND, Rebecca Bondue, Günter EsserORCiDGND, Anne WyschkonORCiDGND
Subtitle (English):a three-wave longitudinal study from Germany
