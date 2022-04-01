Forme di rappresentazione narrative e concettuale nella trattazione di argomenti metalinguistici nel giornalismo spettatoriale del Settecento
|Author details:
|Gerda HasslerORCiD
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-84028-3
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-86514-9
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-85942-1
|Title of parent work (Italian):
|I periodici settecenteschi come luogo di comunicazione dei saperi. Prospettive storiche, letterarie e linguistiche
|Publisher:
|Lang
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|Italian
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Completion year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2022/04/01
|First page:
|469
|Last Page:
|491
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch