Schließen

Corner spaces and Mellin quantization

  • Manifolds with corners in the present investigation are non-smooth configurations - specific stratified spaces - with an incomplete metric such as cones, manifolds with edges, or corners of piecewise smooth domains in Euclidean space. We focus here on operators on such "corner manifolds" of singularity order <= 2, acting in weighted corner Sobolev spaces. The corresponding corner degenerate pseudo-differential operators are formulated via Mellin quantizations, and they also make sense on infinite singular cones.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Der-Chen ChangGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
ISSN:1345-4773
ISSN:1880-5221
Title of parent work (English):Journal of nonlinear and convex analysis : an international journal
Publisher:Yokohama Publishers
Place of publishing:Yokohama
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/31
Tag:Mellin quantizations; operator-valued symbols; weighted edge and corner spaces
Volume:19
Issue:2
Number of pages:17
First page:179
Last Page:195
Funding institution:China Medical UniversityChina Medical University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.