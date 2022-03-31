Importance of Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy after Surgery of Cancer of the Esophagus or the Esophagogastric Junction

Thomas Kiefer, Dorothea Krahl, Kathrin Osthoff, Peter Thuss-Patience, Jörg Bunse, Ulrich Adam, Marc H. Jansen, Rudolf Ott, Robert Pfitzmann, Matthias Pross, Thomas Kohlmann, Georg Daeschlein, Hermann Buhlert, Heinz Völler, Carsten Hirt
- After surgical treatment of cancer of the esophagus or the esophagogastric junction we observed steatorrhea, which is so far seldom reported. We analyzed all patients treated in our rehabilitation clinic between 2011 and 2014 and focused on the impact of surgery on digestion of fat. Reported steatorrhea was anamnestic, no pancreatic function test was made. Here we show the results from 51 patients. Twenty-three (45%) of the patients reported steatorrhea. Assuming decreased pancreatic function pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) was started or modified during the rehabilitation stay (in the following called STEA(+)). These patients were compared with the patients without steatorrhea and without PERT (STEA(-)). Maximum weight loss between surgery and rehabilitation start was 18 kg in STEA(+) patient and 15.3 kg in STEA(-) patients. STEA(+) patients gained more weight under PERT during the rehabilitation phase (3 wk) than STEA(-) patients without PERT (+1.0 kg vs. -0.3 kg, P = 0.032). We report for the first time, that patientsAfter surgical treatment of cancer of the esophagus or the esophagogastric junction we observed steatorrhea, which is so far seldom reported. We analyzed all patients treated in our rehabilitation clinic between 2011 and 2014 and focused on the impact of surgery on digestion of fat. Reported steatorrhea was anamnestic, no pancreatic function test was made. Here we show the results from 51 patients. Twenty-three (45%) of the patients reported steatorrhea. Assuming decreased pancreatic function pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) was started or modified during the rehabilitation stay (in the following called STEA(+)). These patients were compared with the patients without steatorrhea and without PERT (STEA(-)). Maximum weight loss between surgery and rehabilitation start was 18 kg in STEA(+) patient and 15.3 kg in STEA(-) patients. STEA(+) patients gained more weight under PERT during the rehabilitation phase (3 wk) than STEA(-) patients without PERT (+1.0 kg vs. -0.3 kg, P = 0.032). We report for the first time, that patients after cancer related esophageal surgery show anamnestic signs of exocrine pancreas insufficiency and need PERT to gain body weight.…
