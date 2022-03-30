Schließen

Antiplasmodial prenylated flavanonols from Tephrosia subtriflora

  • The CH2Cl2/MeOH (1:1) extract of the aerial parts of Tephrosia subtriflora afforded a new flavanonol, named subtriflavanonol (1), along with the known flavanone spinoflavanone B, and the known flavanonols MS-II (2) and mundulinol. The structures were elucidated by the use of NMR spectroscopy and mass spectrometry. The absolute configuration of the flavanonols was determined based on quantum chemical ECD calculations. In the antiplasmodial assay, compound 2 showed the highest activity against chloroquine-sensitive Plasmodiumfalciparum reference clones (D6 and 3D7), artemisinin-sensitive isolate (F32-TEM) as well as field isolate (KSM 009) with IC50 values 1.4-4.6M without significant cytotoxicity against Vero and HEp2 cell lines (IC50>100M). The new compound (1) showed weak antiplasmodial activity, IC50 12.5-24.2M, but also showed selective anticancer activity against HEp2 cell line (CC50 16.9M). [GRAPHICS] .

Author details:Lois M. Muiva-Mutisya, Yoseph Atilaw, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Andreas KochORCiDGND, Hoseah M. Akala, Agnes C. Cheruiyot, Matthew L. Brown, Beatrice Irungu, Faith A. Okalebo, Solomon DereseORCiD, Charles Mutai, Abiy Yenesew
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14786419.2017.1353510
ISSN:1478-6419
ISSN:1478-6427
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28714338
Title of parent work (English):Natural Product Research
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/30
Tag:Leguminosae; Tephrosia subtriflora; antiplasmodial; cytotoxicity; prenylated flavanonol; subtriflavanonol
Volume:32
Issue:12
Number of pages:8
First page:1407
Last Page:1414
Funding institution:National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI), Kenya [NCST/ST&I/RCD/4TH CALL PhD/090]; International Science Programme [KEN-02]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

