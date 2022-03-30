Schließen

Sensitivity to salience

  Sentence comprehension is optimised by indicating entities as salient through linguistic (i.e., information-structural) or visual means. We compare how salience of a depicted referent due to a linguistic (i.e., topic status) or visual cue (i.e., a virtual person's gaze shift) modulates sentence comprehension in German. We investigated processing of sentences with varying word order and pronoun resolution by means of self-paced reading and an antecedent choice task, respectively. Our results show that linguistic as well as visual salience cues immediately speeded up reading times of sentences mentioning the salient referent first. In contrast, for pronoun resolution, linguistic and visual cues modulated antecedent choice preferences less congruently. In sum, our findings speak in favour of a significant impact of linguistic and visual salience cues on sentence comprehension, substantiating that salient information delivered via language as well as the visual environment is integrated in the current mental representation of the discourse.

Metadaten
Author details:Juliane BurmesterORCiDGND, Antje SauermannORCiD, Katharina Spalek, Isabell WartenburgerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23273798.2018.1428758
ISSN:2327-3798
ISSN:2327-3801
Title of parent work (English):Language, cognition and neuroscience
Subtitle (English):linguistic vs. visual cues affect sentence processing and pronoun resolution
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/30
Tag:Topic status; antecedent choice; eye gaze; reading times; visual context
Volume:33
Issue:6
Number of pages:18
First page:784
Last Page:801
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 632]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01UG1411]; University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

