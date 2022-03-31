Schließen

Development of a molecularly imprinted polymer-based electrochemical sensor for tyrosinase

  • For the first time a molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP)-based sensor for tyrosinase is described. This sensor is based on the electropolymerization of scopoletin or o-phenylenediamine in the presence of tyrosinase from mushrooms, which has a high homology to the human enzyme. The template was removed either by treatment with proteinase Kor by alkaline treatment. The measuring signal was generated either by measuring the formation of a product by the target enzyme or by evaluation of the permeability of the redox marker ferricyanide. The o-phenylenediamine-based MIP sensor has a linear measuring range up to 50 nM of tyrosinase with a limit of detection of 3.97 nM (R 2 = 0.994) and shows good discrimination towards other proteins, e.g., bovine serum albumin and cytochrome c.

Metadaten
Author details:Aysu YarmanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3906/kim-1708-68
ISSN:1300-0527
Title of parent work (English):Turkish journal of chemistry
Publisher:Türkiye Bilimsel ve Teknik Araştırma Kurumu
Place of publishing:Ankara
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/06
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/31
Tag:Molecularly imprinted polymers; biomimetic sensors; electropolymerization; ophenylenediamine; scopoletin; tyrosinase
Volume:42
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
First page:346
Last Page:354
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 314]; Turkish-German University Scientific Research Projects Commission [2016BF0011]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

