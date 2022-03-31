Development of a molecularly imprinted polymer-based electrochemical sensor for tyrosinase
- For the first time a molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP)-based sensor for tyrosinase is described. This sensor is based on the electropolymerization of scopoletin or o-phenylenediamine in the presence of tyrosinase from mushrooms, which has a high homology to the human enzyme. The template was removed either by treatment with proteinase Kor by alkaline treatment. The measuring signal was generated either by measuring the formation of a product by the target enzyme or by evaluation of the permeability of the redox marker ferricyanide. The o-phenylenediamine-based MIP sensor has a linear measuring range up to 50 nM of tyrosinase with a limit of detection of 3.97 nM (R 2 = 0.994) and shows good discrimination towards other proteins, e.g., bovine serum albumin and cytochrome c.
|Molecularly imprinted polymers; biomimetic sensors; electropolymerization; ophenylenediamine; scopoletin; tyrosinase
