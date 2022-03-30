Schließen

Automatic vulnerability classification using machine learning

  • The classification of vulnerabilities is a fundamental step to derive formal attributes that allow a deeper analysis. Therefore, it is required that this classification has to be performed timely and accurate. Since the current situation demands a manual interaction in the classification process, the timely processing becomes a serious issue. Thus, we propose an automated alternative to the manual classification, because the amount of identified vulnerabilities per day cannot be processed manually anymore. We implemented two different approaches that are able to automatically classify vulnerabilities based on the vulnerability description. We evaluated our approaches, which use Neural Networks and the Naive Bayes methods respectively, on the base of publicly known vulnerabilities.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marian GawronORCiD, Feng ChengGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-76687-4_1
ISBN:978-3-319-76687-4
ISBN:978-3-319-76686-7
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Risks and Security of Internet and Systems
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/30
Tag:Data mining Machine learning; Neural Networks; Security analytics; Vulnerability analysis
Number of pages:15
First page:3
Last Page:17
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.