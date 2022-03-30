Schließen

Interannual fluctuations of the core angular momentum inferred from geomagnetic field models

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Seiki Asari, Ingo WardinskiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-64292-5_4
ISBN:978-3-319-64292-5
ISBN:978-3-319-64291-8
ISSN:0067-0057
Title of parent work (English):Magnetic Fields in the Solar System : Planets, Moons and Solar Wind Interactions
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/30
Volume:448
Number of pages:13
First page:111
Last Page:123
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.